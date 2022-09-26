Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High School welcomes new NJROTC instructor
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School welcomed a new instructor this year for its Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Naval Science course. The instructor, Master Sergeant Michael Taft, recently retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 24 years of service.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools community shows Hilltopper pride
Students and staff from across Johnson City came together Thursday night to participate in Science Hill High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. The parade participants included the Science Hill marching band, JROTC cadets, cycling team, homecoming court and floats representing various student organizations and sports teams as well as one float representing each Johnson City school. This is the first year that each school has been represented in the parade.
Johnson City Press
Emmanuel partners with local churches to launch Ministry Fellows Program
MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan University has created a pathway for students to gain paid ministry experience by partnering with local churches in the region. The new Ministry Fellows Program is part of Emmanuel’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, funded through a million-dollar grant Milligan received from...
Johnson City Press
Nine D-B students recognized as National Merit commended students
KINGSPORT — Nine Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named as National Merit commended students in the 68th Annual 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. The program is designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the United States. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit awards, commended students place among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Johnson City Press
Local volunteer recognized for service
Longtime community volunteer, public servant and Johnson City Press columnist Rebecca Henderson was recently named an honoree to The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll. In 2020, Points of Light created the Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll as part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration to shine a light on ordinary people going to extraordinary lengths to do good work in their communities. The Inspiration Honor Roll celebrates acts of service, kindness and civic engagement by outstanding individuals who create change in communities around the world.
Johnson City Press
Fletcher Group, NORC and ETSU Launch Substance Use Recovery Tool
East Tennessee State University has recently partnered with NORC at the University of Chicago and the Fletcher Group Inc., to launch a new tool that will benefit those seeking help for substance use recovery. The three recently released the Recovery Ecosystem Index Mapping Tool, which integrates the Recovery Ecosystem Index,...
Johnson City Press
Touch-A-Truck event rescheduled
The weather forecast for Saturday has prompted the Junior League of Johnson City to cancel its Touch-A-Truck event. The league has rescheduled the event, which it had planned to hold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at East Tennessee State University.
Karing Hearts cath lab approved over Ballad opposition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City cardiology group won its bid for approval to build a free-standing cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday despite opposition from Ballad Health and others. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission approved Karing Hearts Cardiology’s certificate of need (CON) request at a hearing in Nashville, with five board members in favor and three […]
Johnson City Press
Church news
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Dr. David Gibbs, president and founder of the Christian Law Association, will be the guest speaker for the 6:30 p.m. service. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club installs new officers
ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton installed its new officers and board members for the new Kiwanis Year. Kentucky-Tennessee Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Howard Smith of Johnson City gave congratulations and officer pens to the new officers: Drew LaPorte, president; Teresa Murray Smith, president-elect; Matt Adams, vice president; Mitch Broyles, immediate past president; Bill Fryar, secretary, and Jared Tetrick, treasurer.
Johnson City Press
Ballad hosts ribbon cutting for pediatric emergency department at Indian Path
KINGSPORT — Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Network hosted a ribbon cutting at Indian Path for a new pediatric emergency department, which will be the third of its kind in the Tri-Cities area. The ribbon cutting took place Wednesday morning, and the department will officially open its doors...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill junior hosting baby supply drive for Ronald McDonald House
Science Hill High School junior Aarushi Raj is spending her time volunteering and gathering resources for causes that are near and dear to her heart. Raj completed her first public supply drive last year when she collected books for school-aged children through the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. After a successful campaign, Raj is refocusing her efforts on something equally important to her.
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
Johnson City Press
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill High School’s Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the highly-anticipated Homecoming Parade on Thursday night. For the first time, the parade will feature floats representing each Johnson City school. This will be an opportunity for the community to show some school spirit and support for Science Hill. Floats will make their way around Science Hill’s campus starting at 5:15 on Thursday. Clockwise, from top: Science Hill’s Homecoming Carnival offered plenty of fun and games for students, including bouncy houses, “pie a teacher” booths, “pin the tail on the donkey” stations, snacks and more; students stopped by booths to get their faces painted or to get temporary tattoos applied; and the carnival offered fun for all.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 29
Sept. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of Sept. 28. “Dr. J.H. Robinson died near Doeville last aStunday (sic). He was a Master Mason, and the body was buried with the usual Masonic ceremonies. A large crowd attended the funeral. The doctor’s residence was on Stony creek, in Carter county, but he was in this county on a visit and was taken suddenly ill. He was a prominent physician.”
Johnson City Press
Music in the Castle turning 70
BRISTOL, Tenn. — This Saturday, Bristol will echo with music as Tennessee High School hosts the 70th annual Music in the Castle marching band competition. Every year, more than 30 high school marching bands from all over the Southeast travel to the Stone Castle to compete with their respective shows.
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett to meet Jefferson County in key Big East matchup
Another week, another showdown for Dobyns-Bennett. The Indians (5-1, 2-0), ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A football poll, will head to Jefferson County for a Big East Conference showdown on Friday night. It comes one week after the Indians came one point and literally one yard short on a potential game-winning conversion against Greeneville.
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet
KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill controls match with D-B, wins 4-0
KINGSPORT — The outcome of Thursday’s Big 5 Conference girls’ soccer match between Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett at Indian Highland Park would ultimately have no bearing on the final regular-season standings. The Lady Hilltoppers (8-0-0, 12-2-1) took care of that when they clinched the regular season crown...
