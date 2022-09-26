Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Burrow Wears Custom Suit Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup With Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is known for his swagger. The Bengals' quarterback had a unique look ahead of Cincinnati's Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins. Check out his custom suit in the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Jaguars Want to Get One for Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA - Doug Pederson understands his return to Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field is the story when his Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) make the trip north to face a 3-0 Eagles team that has looked like the NFL's best over a short sample size in the 2022 season. The veteran coach,...
D.J. Jones Enters Concussion Protocol After Week 3 Win
Denver Broncos starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones has landed in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. "Besides that, we got out pretty clean," Hackett told reporters. What happens next on the Broncos?...
Tommy Townsend Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
The Kansas City Chiefs have already had a pair of players take home Player of the Week honors in the month of September, and now another is getting a monthly award. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month:
Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Halftime Observations
Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which provided a lot of good news for the Dolphins with every significant player listed as questionable on the final injury report being available, most notably Tua Tagovailoa, Terron Armstead and Jaylen Waddle.
New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Offense
View the original article to see embedded media. In Week 4, the Giants will flip the page from their division and look forward to the final game of their three-game MetLife Stadium homestand: an intra-division meeting with the Chicago Bears (2-1). Entering Sunday’s contest, the two historic franchises will battle...
Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game
The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster. This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.
Unfamiliar Underdogs: Patriots Given No Chance to Win in Green Bay?
Is your confidence in the New England Patriots waning? You're not alone. NFL oddsmakers have put the six-time Super Bowl champions in a rare position entering Week 4: biggest underdog in the league. More damning, this will mark only the sixth time in the last 20 years that Bill Belichick's Pats have been at least 7-point underdogs.
Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
Colts’ Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
Five Teams Who Passed on Jalen Hurts in 2020
PHILADELPHIA – Raise your hand if you knew that Jalen Hurts would leave Tampa Bay after losing his first playoff game and become the NFC Offensive Player of the Month eight months later. Imagine there aren’t many hands up out there, including mine, but here he is the Eagles’...
The Latest on Tua’s Scary Injury
The Miami Dolphins Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals took a whole different tone late in the second quarter when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher. The team announced that Tagovailoa sustained head and neck injuries and he was taken to the University of...
Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Matchups to Watch
View the original article to see embedded media. Few teams have a chance to make more noise this weekend than the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a road matchup against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, who are alone at the top of the NFC, the Jaguars have a chance to take a major leap forward.
Week 4 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest
As the calendar flips to October, that means our kids will be receiving ‘free’ candy with Halloween later this month. How about a ‘Free’ NFL contest where you can win $10,000?. SI Sportsbook is offering a ‘free’ sports betting contest every week of the NFL season!...
