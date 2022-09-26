Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Seabees help build a new tower for Coast Guard at Port of Gulfport
The Seabees have been out at the Port of Gulfport since last week conducting operations on the southeast side of the port. The Seabees of NMCB-1 are working on a new project for the U.S. Coast Guard. Because one of the Coast Guard’s navigational beacons was destroyed, Seabees are pouring a concrete pad to house a new 35-foot tower as its replacement. Lt. Quinn Parlier said, “They are a pair of towers in the Port of Gulfport. What they do is produce a signal or produces a bright reflection off a neon panel so ships that are coming in the port can navigate successfully onto the dock.”
wxxv25.com
Singing River Cancer Center plans sunset run on cancer
The Singing River Cancer Center will host the second annual Sunset on Cancer 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on Front Beach Drive in Ocean Springs. The Cancer Center is inviting the public to an evening dedicated to honoring Cancer survivors and their families. All...
wxxv25.com
WXXV News given Media Organization of the Year Award
Tonight, the Kiwanis Club of Gautier and Ocean Springs held their annual community awards event. We are thrilled to be selected for the Media Organization of the Year award. WXXV News Director Joe Sullivan accepted the award. The Kiwanis Club uses these awards to recognize the hardworking businesses devoted to...
wxxv25.com
Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show
After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System celebrates 100th monarch patient case
Singing River’s Ocean Springs Hospital recently reached the milestone of treating its 100th monarch patient case using advanced robotic technology. The robotic bronchoscopy technology is used to see the inside of the lungs and get tissue samples for biopsy. The goal of using the monarch platform is to get...
wxxv25.com
Running club partners with Waveland Police to teach self defense
A Bay St. Louis running club hosts a women’s self defense class in response to the death of Memphis runner Eliza Fletcher. You may recall that Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two and a teacher, disappeared while on an early morning jog on the University of Memphis campus on September 2.
wxxv25.com
Second Citizen’s Police Academy being hosted
After the success of the first Citizens Police Academy, the Biloxi Police Department has decided to host another one. The Citizen’s Police Academy will give 25 Harrison County residents — 21 and older — an inside look at how the department serves the community. The academy begins...
wxxv25.com
Update: Victim in Wednesday night stabbing was suspect’s mother
Gulfport Police have charged 28-year-old Durel Louis Williams on one count of first degree murder after finding a woman dead. Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was 68-year-old Myra Williams. She is the suspect’s mother. Switzer said family members told him that Durel Williams has a history of mental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man charged in Monday night shooting spree
A Gulfport man has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault after a Monday drive-by shooting. Gulfport Police say officers responded to a call about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Polk Street and West Railroad Street about a drive-by shooting. Witnesses told officers that 18-year-0ld Joshua Ingram Jr....
wxxv25.com
Fourth suspect in Monday drive-by shooting in custody
A fourth suspect in a Monday night drive-by shooting in Gulfport is in custody. 23-year-old Dominique Pope was booked into the Harrison County jail at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, according to the jail’s inmate docket. Pope is charged with accessory after the fact in a drive-by shooting that happened...
wxxv25.com
Wreck dislodges boat from trailer near Woolmarket exit
Biloxi Police worked a wreck on Interstate 10 near the Woolmarket exit this morning. Biloxi Capt. Tom Goldworthy said a truck hauling a boat on a trailer ran into a barricade just after 7 a.m. The collision knocked the boat into the roadway, blocking a a westbound lane. Then, a...
wxxv25.com
News 25 Pet of the Week: Riley is looking for her furever home
Every other Tuesday we feature a pet up for adoption at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. In studio with us is Katie King along with News 25’s Pet of the Week, Riley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Saucier man dies in one-vehicle wreck
A Saucier man died after a one-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 72-year-old John Himes was driving southbound on Highway 49 in Saucier about 3 a.m. when his vehicle went into the median. The car hit a drainage culvert, causing the car to roll. Himes...
wxxv25.com
High School Volleyball: West Harrison vs. Gulfport
Gulfport, MISS. –The Lady Admirals go on the road and take down the Lady Hurricanes, 3-0. Watch the highlights from News 25’s Jeff Haeger above!
wxxv25.com
Semi truck leaking fuel on I-10
A semi-truck hit an a vehicle that had broken down on Interstate 10 east Thursday morning, causing a fuel leak. MHP spokesman Cal Robertson said the incident happened about 3:20 a.m. at the 65-mile marker, which is near the Gautier-Vancleave Road exit. The vehicle that the semi hit was unoccupied.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Sea Wolves make final season ticket sales push ahead of first home game
Biloxi, MISS. — 13 years after using the Mississippi Sea Wolves moniker for the last time, the franchise is ready to drop the puck on home ice once again in exactly a month. The front office is making one final push for season ticket sales, with this being the last week fans can actually choose their own seats.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High soccer team teaches it forward at camp
Gulfport High’s soccer team is pulling out the coaching gear this week and teaching some of the city’s youngest players the game. High school players are teaching the camp at Herbert Wilson Stadium. The goal is to teach the little guys the fundamentals of soccer. They’re learning how...
wxxv25.com
One dead in crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach man jailed on drug charges
An investigation has led to the arrest of a Long Beach man on drug charges. Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said 46-year-old David Lee Nobles was charged Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Long Beach worked with the...
wxxv25.com
One dead in motorcycle wreck on Shaw Road near Morgan Lane Road in Harrison County
According to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, one man is dead after hitting an unloaded log truck around noon this afternoon. Justin Hicks, 43 of Saucier, was driving north on Shaw Road on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a log truck was making a turn onto Morgan Lane Road. Hicks...
Comments / 0