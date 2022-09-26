Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains why Sonny Styles is 'special' as a freshman defensive back
Freshmen often struggle to find the field early at powerhouse programs. Freshmen defensive backs usually take even longer to develop from the high school ranks to college ball. Sonny Styles isn’t like most freshmen. He’s already proven to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that he’s more than capable of handling...
Rutgers vs Ohio State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will be back at it on Saturday to take on one of the top teams in the nation when it visits No.3 Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights are 3-1 coming off their first loss of the season in a 27-10 setback against Iowa. That was also the first Big Ten game of the season for Rutgers.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4
The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
Michigan Daily
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State
The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Early BH: Sixth sense | Back-to-back
** Sixth sense … One of the unsung heroes of the Ohio State defense is defensive tackle Taron Vincent. He has played, by far, the most snaps of anybody in the defensive tackle rotation. He only has three tackles through four games, but defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau said Vincent is doing exactly what new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wants him to do.
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama
Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Centre Daily
Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility
View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
wosu.org
The history and future of Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Mount Vernon News
New adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital under development and scheduled to open in 2025
A new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus is currently under development. According to a press release, Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has partnered with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to develop an 86,000 square foot 80-bed adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus specializing in treating stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries. The new facility is replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital and will be located at Taylor Ave.in the vicinity of the Ohio State East Hospital.
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
