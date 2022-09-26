ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day explains why Sonny Styles is 'special' as a freshman defensive back

Freshmen often struggle to find the field early at powerhouse programs. Freshmen defensive backs usually take even longer to develop from the high school ranks to college ball. Sonny Styles isn’t like most freshmen. He’s already proven to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that he’s more than capable of handling...
Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman

The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4

The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
Early BH: Sixth sense | Back-to-back

** Sixth sense … One of the unsung heroes of the Ohio State defense is defensive tackle Taron Vincent. He has played, by far, the most snaps of anybody in the defensive tackle rotation. He only has three tackles through four games, but defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau said Vincent is doing exactly what new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wants him to do.
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list

One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
The history and future of Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
New adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital under development and scheduled to open in 2025

A new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus is currently under development. According to a press release, Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has partnered with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to develop an 86,000 square foot 80-bed adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus specializing in treating stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries. The new facility is replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital and will be located at Taylor Ave.in the vicinity of the Ohio State East Hospital.
