KFDA
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
KFDA
Hodgetown hosting Storybridge LIVE, bringing children’s books to life
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown will be hosting Storybridge LIVE presenting 12 different children book characters, bringing them to life. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hodgetown. Children from ages 2 to 8 years old have the opportunity to meet 12 famous...
KFDA
Author Rebecca Erbelding to hold discussion over Americans and the Holocaust this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Author and archivist Rebecca Erbelding will hold a discussion this weekend titled, MODERN PERSPECTIVES on the HOLOCAUST: Americans and the Holocaust. Rebecca Erbelding is the author of ,”Rescue Board: The Untold Story of American’s Efforts to Save the Jews of Europe.”. Erbelding, with support...
KFDA
Friends of the Pampa Library hosts annual book sale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale starting this Thursday. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale. The book sale will be held on Sept. 29 and 30, as well as Oct....
KFDA
Amarillo Zoo hosting Halloween themed event ‘Boo at the Zoo’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo will be hosting the Boo at the Zoo event this October. The event will be on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $6 per person. To buy tickets, click here.
KFDA
Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
KFDA
HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
KFDA
‘We’re more than just this little cattle town’: New murals coming to downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s officially the countdown to the Hoodoo Mural Festival. Visit Amarillo has partnered with the festival this year to provide free events for the community to enjoy, leading up to the big festival on Saturday. Tonight, the community was invited to the Amarillo National Bank...
KFDA
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
KFDA
Bob Mills Furniture announces $10,000 donation to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bob Mills Furniture has announced it will donate $10,000 to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo during its Friends and Family event. Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is a residential community open to at-risk children ages 5 to 18. Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills...
KFDA
West Plains Wolves’ Adopt a Wolf Cub Program Making an Impact Off the Field
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Adopt a Wolf Cub program gives kids from West Plains’ feeder schools an opportunity to pair up with Wolves football players, cheerleaders and trainers. For a small fee - the “little wolves” get to hang out with their “big wolves” at meet and greet...
KFDA
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the Amazon facility in Amarillo is temporarily closed due to bed bugs. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. “All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”
KFDA
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
KFDA
High school football livestreams for Sept. 30
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Abilene High game here. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hereford game here. You can listen to the Randall vs Canadian game here. You...
KFDA
Car and Bike Show to bring awareness to drunk driving prevention this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several groups are coming together in a car and bike show this weekend to highlight drunk driving prevention. The Be-A-Hero Car and Bike Show is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch parking lot. The non-profit event will have a Halloween costume...
KFDA
Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns face off in second week of district play
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and the Caprock Longhorns will battle in a pivotal district game on Thursday night. The Sandies dropped to 0-1 in district play last week after a loss to Tascosa. Meanwhile, Caprock continued their roaring start to the season with a district win. If Caprock takes this one, it will be a huge help down the road in helping them secure a playoff spot. The last thing the Sandies want is to drop to 0-2.
KFDA
Frank Phillips College receiving hands-on equipment for Industrial Programs
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Frank Phillips College is receiving new equipment for the Industrial Programs Department. The training equipment will be used by students to help create more job opportunities in the high demand, industrial field. It’s a two story safe plant-like environment with three hands-on learning stations. It will...
KFDA
John Collins named Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is announcing its new Director of Utilities, John Collins. Collins is responsible for water productions and distribution, wastewater collection, water reclamation and the environmental laboratory. Collins says, in this job, the more you are noticed, the more you are doing something wrong. If...
KFDA
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with WT Volleyball coach Kendra Potts about how the team is doing so far in the season. Torrey Miller WT...
KFDA
Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
