Panhandle, TX

KFDA

Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Friends of the Pampa Library hosts annual book sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale starting this Thursday. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale. The book sale will be held on Sept. 29 and 30, as well as Oct....
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday. The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus. They will broadcast live during the parade. “Shelden...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon. HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos. This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the Amazon facility in Amarillo is temporarily closed due to bed bugs. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. “All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Sept. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can listen to the Tascosa vs Abilene High game here. You can listen to the West Plains vs Hereford game here. You can listen to the Randall vs Canadian game here. You...
ABILENE, TX
KFDA

Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns face off in second week of district play

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and the Caprock Longhorns will battle in a pivotal district game on Thursday night. The Sandies dropped to 0-1 in district play last week after a loss to Tascosa. Meanwhile, Caprock continued their roaring start to the season with a district win. If Caprock takes this one, it will be a huge help down the road in helping them secure a playoff spot. The last thing the Sandies want is to drop to 0-2.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Frank Phillips College receiving hands-on equipment for Industrial Programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Frank Phillips College is receiving new equipment for the Industrial Programs Department. The training equipment will be used by students to help create more job opportunities in the high demand, industrial field. It’s a two story safe plant-like environment with three hands-on learning stations. It will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

John Collins named Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is announcing its new Director of Utilities, John Collins. Collins is responsible for water productions and distribution, wastewater collection, water reclamation and the environmental laboratory. Collins says, in this job, the more you are noticed, the more you are doing something wrong. If...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Owens Corning offering $2,500 for information on recent bomb threat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Owens Corning is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after a bomb threat was recently made to the facility. On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made to Owens Corning. Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Amarillo Police Department Bomb Unit were called to the facility...
AMARILLO, TX

