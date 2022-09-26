Read full article on original website
See video of the moment NASA's DART spacecraft crashed itself into an asteroid and its livestream cut out
NASA tested its first method of deflecting a dangerous asteroid: crashing a space probe into it. DART hit the bullseye and beamed back the footage.
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Gizmodo
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
Tonight: Watch NASA Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path With A Spacecraft
The time has come! NASA is set to test its defense system designed to protect Earth should an asteroid set a path to collide with us. (Insert Armageddon/Bruce Willis joke here.) The test, called DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists see if their kinetic impact theory works before a space rock impact becomes an actual concern. The test will be live-streamed, so you can watch the whole thing, and we have all the details.
Planetary defense test targeting harmless asteroid nearly 7 million miles from Earth
A first-of-its-kind NASA mission aims to ram a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid Monday night. As Mark Strassmann reports, the method could someday be used to defend planet Earth.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
NASA successfully crashes DART into asteroid in test to save Earth from future threats
NASA scientists hope the spacecraft's successful crash will change the path of the distant asteroid and help Earth develop a planetary defense system.
NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into an asteroid in the world's first planetary defense test
We now have what the dinosaurs didn't. In the world's first planetary defense technology demonstration, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made history as it successfully slammed into an asteroid target on Monday. The first 'attempt' to move an asteroid in space, the probe tested a way to protect our planet from future hazards and potential impacts.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Albany Herald
Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid
Two of the most powerful telescopes in space watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid this week. The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the moment when the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft crashed into Dimorphos on Monday. The images were released on Thursday.
scitechdaily.com
ESA’s Deep Space Network Tracks DART Asteroid Impact
Today, all eyes will be looking up as NASA intentionally crashes the 1260-pound (570-kilogram) DART spacecraft into an orbiting asteroid at high speed. ESA’s Estrack network of ground stations, Europe’s ‘eyes on the sky’, will be particularly focused on the humanmade impactor, keeping track as it closes in on the 500-foot-wide (160-meter-wide) moving target in the world’s first test of asteroid deflection.
IFLScience
JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid
This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
NASA crashes DART spacecraft into an asteroid, testing a tactic to bump space rocks away from Earth
NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to knock it off its path. It's the first test of defending the planet from space rocks.
