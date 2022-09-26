ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Rain arrives Friday and continues this weekend

September 29, 2022 Overnight: mainly clear. Low 43. Winds north 4-8 mph. Friday: the outer rainbands from Hurricane Ian will…. 9/29/22 Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Thursday, September 29, 2022. September 29, 2022 Here’s the WSVA...
HARRISONBURG, VA
EMU Volleyball falls at Virginia Wesleyan.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Community, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a straight set victory over Shenandoah to remain unbeaten in ODAC play on Wednesday night. The Eagles took the opening set 25-21. Bridgewater trailed early 5-8, but after a Lisa O’Grady kill and a pair of service aces from Grace Williams BC did not trail the rest of the frame. Back-to-back kills from Rachael Meyers and Faith Depew gave BC the set.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor

NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Eastern Mennonite Men’s Soccer loses at Averett, 3-2

DANVILLE, Va. – The EMU men’s soccer team traveled down to Danville on Wednesday, putting their four-game unbeaten streak on the line. The Royals got down by two, battled back but fell just short as Averett picked up the 3-2 home win. Records: EMU 1-5-3, 0-1-2 ODAC |...
DANVILLE, VA
Eagles’ Men’s Soccer defeats Guilford to earn first ODAC victory

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team picked up its first ODAC win of the season 3-2 over Guilford on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 5-2-2 (1-1-0), Guilford 1-5-3 (0-3-0) How It Happened. • Out of the gate Guilford applied early pressure resulting in the first scoring chance...
BRIDGEWATER, VA

