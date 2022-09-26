Read full article on original website
HFD seeks community donations for second annual Coats for Kids drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department is once. again calling on the generosity of The Friendly City to help keep. local kids warm this winter. The department’s second annual HFD Winter Coat Drive will kick. off Oct. 1, with donations of new, unused winter coats needed for.
Rain arrives Friday and continues this weekend
September 29, 2022 Overnight: mainly clear. Low 43. Winds north 4-8 mph. Friday: the outer rainbands from Hurricane Ian will…. 9/29/22 Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Thursday, September 29, 2022. September 29, 2022 Here’s the WSVA...
Broadway Man Receives Probation and Fine for Causing Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
BROADWAY, Va – A Broadway man was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and a 12-hundred dollar fine for causing a crash earlier this year that killed a motorcyclist. Robert Smith was found guilty of reckless driving during a hearing Wednesday in Rockingham County General District Court, according...
EMU Volleyball falls at Virginia Wesleyan.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Shenandoah
WINCHESTER, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a straight set victory over Shenandoah to remain unbeaten in ODAC play on Wednesday night. The Eagles took the opening set 25-21. Bridgewater trailed early 5-8, but after a Lisa O’Grady kill and a pair of service aces from Grace Williams BC did not trail the rest of the frame. Back-to-back kills from Rachael Meyers and Faith Depew gave BC the set.
James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor
NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
Eastern Mennonite Men’s Soccer loses at Averett, 3-2
DANVILLE, Va. – The EMU men’s soccer team traveled down to Danville on Wednesday, putting their four-game unbeaten streak on the line. The Royals got down by two, battled back but fell just short as Averett picked up the 3-2 home win. Records: EMU 1-5-3, 0-1-2 ODAC |...
JMU’s Blom named Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after posting a pair of shutouts, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes moved to 6-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC after a 1-0-1 week of conference action. The goalkeeper made seven...
Eagles’ Men’s Soccer defeats Guilford to earn first ODAC victory
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team picked up its first ODAC win of the season 3-2 over Guilford on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 5-2-2 (1-1-0), Guilford 1-5-3 (0-3-0) How It Happened. • Out of the gate Guilford applied early pressure resulting in the first scoring chance...
