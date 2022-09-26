Read full article on original website
Related
One Massachusetts Company is Recalling Their Candy Corn This Halloween Season
With Halloween just around the corner, so many people are wanting to hit up the stores for the best candy to hand out, or just to consume their favorite candy that is available in bulk. Unfortunately, there is one Massachusetts company that is having to recall some of its product they have been distributing to stores.
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
WCVB
eBay execs sentenced in 'bizarre, premediated' cyberstalking attack on Natick, Massachusetts, couple
BOSTON — Former eBay executives were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Natick, Massachusetts, couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, was charged with conspiracy...
Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?
October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires
I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
Are These The Best Places In The Berkshires To Get A Cup Of Coffee?
Everyone has a favorite place that makes awesome coffee. I am not talking about your chain coffee places either. We have some great places here in the Berkshires that make great coffee that you should give a try. Six Depot Roastery and Cafe, West Stockbridge. People say they have the...
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?
If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.
Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country
USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Java Lovers! Study Ranks Best Coffee Cities In The Country. Any In Massachusetts?
If you're as much of a coffee connoisseur as I am, Berkshire County, you know that a cup of fresh-brewed hot or iced coffee is the best way to start the day. It wakes you up, keeps you motivated through the morning, and, most importantly, tastes great!. This Thursday, September...
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
When is Massachusetts’ first freeze of the fall? See when it arrives in your area
The first freeze is a pivotal moment each year as summer turns to fall. When overnight temperatures dip below 32 degrees, tiny ice crystals — frost — form on the ground and other surfaces. Fall has arrived, with winter not far behind. For farmers, gardeners and growers, the...
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 1