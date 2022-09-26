Read full article on original website
3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
KGET 17
BPD looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gun point. The department said the robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the 7-Eleven, located at 1701 Pacheco Road, according to BPD officials. The...
KGET 17
3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, according to the CHP release.
Bakersfield Californian
Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
Wendy Howard assigned courtroom for murder trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex, has been assigned a courtroom for trial. Judge Charles R. Brehmer will preside over Howard’s trial and on Tuesday afternoon is expected to hear motions in limine, where attorneys seek to exclude certain evidence due to […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
Bakersfield Now
Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
Bakersfield Now
Wasco man killed in Hwy 99 hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 in Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 9:20 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of northbound 99 and Palm Street regarding a crash. An investigation revealed that a 43-year-old...
KGET 17
BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
Taft Midway Driller
Attempted murder trial postponed until December
The trial for a Taft man accused of stabbing another man in early July has been postponed. Jose Manuel Ernesto Lopez was scheduled to go on trial this month on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury and criminal threats in connection with a stabbing in early July.
‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
Bakersfield Now
Police: Fatal shooting suspect on the run with daughter, Amber Alert issued
FONTANA, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert after a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting fled with his 15-year-old in San Bernardino County Monday morning, according to police. The Amber Alert was sent out to residents in San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern...
Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose
An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
Fairfax School District Trustee arrested, charged with fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against a member of the Fairfax School District’s Board of Trustees, which include violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents, misappropriation of public funds and voter fraud according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The […]
Judge postpones sentencing in disability fraud case to confirm restitution payments
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing for two people who pleaded no contest to multiple felonies in connection with a disability insurance fraud scheme was postponed Monday to verify they are continuing to make restitution. Wade Benson and Deborah Hicks must pay back a total of $70,451.14 after pleading no contest to falsely claiming one of […]
Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group advocating on behalf of accused murderer Wendy Howard is calling on the District Attorney’s office to drop its case, arguing she “and her daughters were physically, sexually, and verbally abused” by her former partner, the man she killed. In a release sent Monday, the group Justice For Wendy said […]
Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured
One child was found dead under a car and two others were injured after a car flipped over into heavy brush along Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village Wednesday morning. The post Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Sept. 26-27
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company. Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Report Taken. 8:58 Follow Up Investigation. Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed. 9:04 Follow...
