The Villages, FL

Orlando, FL
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Florida State
Florida Government
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
ORLANDO, FL
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm

T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
FLORIDA STATE
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando

As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
ORLANDO, FL
Hurricane Ian floods Kissimmee roads, neighborhoods

The National Guard spent the day in Kissimmee rescuing people of all ages in different neighborhoods. The Kissimmee City manager says, areas like North Kissimmee by Central and Columbia Avenue. And the west side of town, by Woodside, Osceola High and Shingle Creek were affected.
KISSIMMEE, FL
DeSantis warns of 'major flooding' from Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Though downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ian remained a threat Thursday to Central Florida and Northeast Florida, state officials said, after the massive storm brought destruction to the southwestern part of the state. "The impacts of this storm are historic," Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County

SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties

Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Noon Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center

Our last update indicated that Hurricane Ian had grown to its strongest form since its formation. Wednesday morning sustained winds were gusting up to 140mph. 11 Million people on Cuba are currently without power as the powerful storm barrels toward Florida. As of 10am Ian had strengthened to a dangerous CAT 4 Hurricane. This is 2 mph short of Category 5 status. The storm is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in Florida.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
MARION COUNTY, FL

