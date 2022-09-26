Read full article on original website
wogx.com
UCF students at Arden Villas apartments impacted by Hurricane Ian flooding
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding at some student apartment complexes near the University of Central Florida. Many first-floor apartments and cars at the Arden Villas were impacted by the rising waters. Some lifelong Florida residents call the flooding unprecedented.
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
wogx.com
Several businesses in Daytona Beach slammed by Hurricane Ian
Volusia County was still experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian late Thursday. Daytona Beach is beginning clean-up efforts after several shopping centers were damaged by the storm.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
wogx.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
wogx.com
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
wogx.com
'It was scary': Sarasota County, Florida residents dealing with severe damage from Hurricane Ian
Residents in Sarasota County in southwest Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian made its way through the area, damaging homes and businesses, toppling vehicles, and knocking out power. The area felt the impacts of the storm when it made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a powerful category 4 storm.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
wogx.com
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm
T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning. Effective beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Monday, Oct. 3, the company is waiving unlimited talk,...
allears.net
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando
As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Kissimmee roads, neighborhoods
The National Guard spent the day in Kissimmee rescuing people of all ages in different neighborhoods. The Kissimmee City manager says, areas like North Kissimmee by Central and Columbia Avenue. And the west side of town, by Woodside, Osceola High and Shingle Creek were affected.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis warns of 'major flooding' from Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Though downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ian remained a threat Thursday to Central Florida and Northeast Florida, state officials said, after the massive storm brought destruction to the southwestern part of the state. "The impacts of this storm are historic," Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
leesburg-news.com
Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County
SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
Hurricane Ian: Insurance tips for those affected by the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Plenty of counties in Central Florida are now facing destruction after Hurricane Ian hit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. AAA said it anticipates a significant number of claims due to widespread flooding and wind damage. The company is advising residents to follow these steps when...
wogx.com
Sheltering in place for Hurricane Ian? Florida residents encouraged to fill out this survey
Residents in Florida that are sheltering in place at their homes bracing for Hurricane Ian are being asked to fill out a survey which will help provide critical information to first responders during and after the powerful storm's landfall, state officials announced Wednesday during a news conference. Officials are reminding...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties
Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Noon Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
Our last update indicated that Hurricane Ian had grown to its strongest form since its formation. Wednesday morning sustained winds were gusting up to 140mph. 11 Million people on Cuba are currently without power as the powerful storm barrels toward Florida. As of 10am Ian had strengthened to a dangerous CAT 4 Hurricane. This is 2 mph short of Category 5 status. The storm is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in Florida.
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian flooding causes Orlando's Lake Eola to overflow
Downtown Orlando experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Several downtown-area lakes were flowing over their banks on Thursday including the city's iconic Lake Eola.
