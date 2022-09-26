ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

abc57.com

One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Indian Ridge Road near Home Depot around 7:30 a.m., according to officials on-scene. One person was injured in the crash and has been taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Sections of Indian Ridge Road are currently blocked off...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Woman Arrested After One-Vehicle Accident

A Warsaw woman was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, when KCSO officers responded to the scene of an accident at East CR 450N, 1,000 feet east of North CR 1000E, Warsaw, they noticed a vehicle had gone off the road. The vehicle had hit a utility pole, and utility lines were on the vehicle.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 09.30.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:09 a.m. Wednesday - Thaddeus L. Mitchell, 49, of 1108 Grant St., South Whitley, arrested on a warrant. No bond listed. • 11:40 a.m. Wednesday - Billy Joe Moore, 60, Ligonier, arrested for misdemeanor failure to...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Knox Man Arrested on Several Charges while on School Property

A Knox man was arrested Wednesday, September 28 on several charges following an investigation into a call about a suspicious person. Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith said the Knox City Police Department received information abut a suspicious man pushing a child in a stroller while walking in front of traffic on Culver Road. The man then walked toward the rear of the Starke County Public Library – Henry F. Schricker Branch.
KNOX, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 3400 block West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gabriel D. Whetstone reported the theft of a firearm. Value: $1,705.66. 9:08 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 8200 block East US 30, Pierceton. Representatives for Regency Estates reported...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 09.29.22

The following person was preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:05 p.m. Tuesday - Tasha Marie Bratten, 33, of 602 S. McClellan St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. Property Damage. Accidents. • 1:54 p.m. Tuesday - East CR 450N, 1,000 feet...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for missing 6-year-old

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 6-year-old boy last seen in the 100 block of S. 7th St. The boy was last seen wearing blue jeans and a glue and gray T-shirt and is carrying a black and orange backpack.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

McCune, Milford Deputyy Marshal, Dies At 53

Two days before his 54th birthday, Milford Police Department deputy marshal and retired Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a Facebook post by the KCSO. McCune recently served as a deputy...
MILFORD, IN
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident

A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN

