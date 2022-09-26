ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis hosting town hall meetings in October

Edmonds CityCouncilmember Diane Buckshnis is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings in October, in three different Edmonds neighborhoods. “When the 2023 budget becomes available from Mayor Nelson, it seems like a good time to check in with residents and hear about their concerns and suggestions,” Buckshnis said. All...
Strom Peterson appointed to Snohomish County Council District 3 seat

Edmonds resident and 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson is the new Snohomish County Councilmember for District 3, which includes Edmonds, Woodway and most of Lynnwood. The four current members of county council voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Peterson to the position vacated when Stephanie Wright resigned to accept a post in County Executive Dave Somers’ administration. Peterson is a longtime Edmonds resident who is currently a state representative; a seat he has held since 2015. Prior to that, he served six years on the Edmonds City Council.
Edmonds Fishing Pier to receive underwater maintenance Oct. 1

The 2022 Edmonds Fishing Pier underwater scuba maintenance event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Emerald Sea Dive Club’s Matthew Shawhan will lead a 15-person team of volunteer underwater scuba divers to remove and clean the debris underneath the fishing pier. Next to the pier...
Edmonds Tree Board sponsoring tree giveaway Oct. 1 at Edmonds Museum Market

The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board will be hosting a booth at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The board will be giving away tree starts for folks to take home and plant in their yards, ranging from trees that will grow very tall, such as Douglas Firs, to trees that can fit into small spaces, such as the Cascara. The board will be encouraging people to take the appropriate tree to fill their available space.
Reader view: Mind the markers when you park downtown

Last night I decided to drive into the Bowl for dinner at one of my favorite places. It took three orbits to find a parking place, and the closest one I could find to where I wanted to dine was three blocks away. Now, that’s neither very far nor an...
After damage, Orca sculpture fate in jeopardy

The Brackett’s Landing Orca sculpture is arguably the most identifiable, iconic and beloved piece of public art in our community. Crafted by local artist John Hurley from a piece of driftwood he found on an Edmonds beach, it has been a feature of the park since 1994. But 28 years of wind and weather have taken their toll, and no piece of wood lasts forever.
Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for sixth season, starting Oct. 15

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its sixth season in October, with the first screening on Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon at the Edmonds Theater. Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.
A focus on housing instead of homelessness: Panelists weigh in during Tuesday coffee chat

We think we have heard all the arguments about housing and homelessness:. “Poverty, drugs, mental illness, job loss, divorce cause homelessness”. “Left-leaning politicians and permissive policies bring in more homeless.”. “We don’t want multi-family housing in our community”. But what we have heard about housing and homelessness may not...
Snohomish County Executive presents 2023 budget, with focus on public safety

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers on Tuesday presented his proposed budget for 2023. According to a county news release, the budget is focused investments on public safety, including increasing pay for deputies, behavioral health, homelessness, housing affordability, climate resilience, and efforts to improve equity. The executive’s proposed budget includes $80...
Emergency funds available for military, veterans and their families

Edmonds-based Operation Military Family, in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, is providing emergency funds for food, utility and rental assistance for military, veterans, their families and their caregivers. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis and award amounts will be determined by the need. “We realize that with...
High school sports roundup for Sept. 28, 2022

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated JD Drake (S) 6-1, 6-3 Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Xander Gordon (S) 6-2, 6-3 Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Henry Franey (S) 6-4, 6-2 Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Peter Kosten (S) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 Doubles:. Blake Gettmann/Murray Falkin (S) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 6-3, 6-1 Sam...
Help wanted

Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
Murder charge against Edmonds man dismissed due to mental health treatment delays

A first-degree murder charge against Edmonds resident John Henry Fry has been dismissed due to protracted delays in court-ordered mental health treatment and competency evaluation. Fry, 27, had been charged with the November 2021 murder of his 64-year-old father at their home in Edmonds’ Seaview neighborhood. Fry then walked to...
