Taft, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for strangling inmate to death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Daniel Olguin, 40, convicted last month for strangling his cellmate in 2018, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole. His cellmate, Eric Moreno, was found unresponsive on July 15, 2018. Moreno's hands and feet were bound together in a "hogtie" with an additional "ligature" tied around his neck, according to prosecutors.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard assigned courtroom for murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex, has been assigned a courtroom for trial. Judge Charles R. Brehmer will preside over Howard’s trial and on Tuesday afternoon is expected to hear motions in limine, where attorneys seek to exclude certain evidence due to […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft, CA
Taft, CA
KGET

3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD seeks suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspect in an Aug. 17 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Pacheco Road. A screenshot of security camera footage was released by the BPD.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Suspect in Fastrip beating pleads not guiilty

The suspect in the beating of a Taft man on Sept. 16 pleaded not guilty to two felony counts at his arrangement on Monday. Chester Lewis Goff, 37, is charged with battery with serious bodily injury and assault on a person with force likely to cause great bodily injury. His...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Fairfax School District Trustee arrested, charged with fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against a member of the Fairfax School District’s Board of Trustees, which include violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents, misappropriation of public funds and voter fraud according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group advocating on behalf of accused murderer Wendy Howard is calling on the District Attorney’s office to drop its case, arguing she “and her daughters were physically, sexually, and verbally abused” by her former partner, the man she killed. In a release sent Monday, the group Justice For Wendy said […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
CBS LA

Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose

An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
OXNARD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for Sept. 26-27

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company. Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Report Taken. 8:58 Follow Up Investigation. Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed. 9:04 Follow...
TAFT, CA
Fox News

California inmate on death row dies of natural causes

A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday. Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead Friday. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death. He was sentenced to death in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

