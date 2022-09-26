Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for strangling inmate to death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Daniel Olguin, 40, convicted last month for strangling his cellmate in 2018, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole. His cellmate, Eric Moreno, was found unresponsive on July 15, 2018. Moreno's hands and feet were bound together in a "hogtie" with an additional "ligature" tied around his neck, according to prosecutors.
Teen charged in Porterville firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile Court Judge Hugo Loza...
Wendy Howard assigned courtroom for murder trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex, has been assigned a courtroom for trial. Judge Charles R. Brehmer will preside over Howard’s trial and on Tuesday afternoon is expected to hear motions in limine, where attorneys seek to exclude certain evidence due to […]
3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, […]
Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
BPD seeks suspect in armed robbery at 7-Eleven
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the suspect in an Aug. 17 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Pacheco Road. A screenshot of security camera footage was released by the BPD.
Suspect in Fastrip beating pleads not guiilty
The suspect in the beating of a Taft man on Sept. 16 pleaded not guilty to two felony counts at his arrangement on Monday. Chester Lewis Goff, 37, is charged with battery with serious bodily injury and assault on a person with force likely to cause great bodily injury. His...
Judge postpones sentencing in disability fraud case to confirm restitution payments
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing for two people who pleaded no contest to multiple felonies in connection with a disability insurance fraud scheme was postponed Monday to verify they are continuing to make restitution. Wade Benson and Deborah Hicks must pay back a total of $70,451.14 after pleading no contest to falsely claiming one of […]
Advocates call on DA to drop murder charge against Tehachapi woman accused of killing ex-husband
National and local advocates for domestic violence survivors Tuesday called on the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop a first-degree murder charge against a Tehachapi woman who said she shot her ex-husband in self-defense because of his abuse. “It is unjust that my mom would go to prison...
Fairfax School District Trustee arrested, charged with fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against a member of the Fairfax School District’s Board of Trustees, which include violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents, misappropriation of public funds and voter fraud according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The […]
‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group advocating on behalf of accused murderer Wendy Howard is calling on the District Attorney’s office to drop its case, arguing she “and her daughters were physically, sexually, and verbally abused” by her former partner, the man she killed. In a release sent Monday, the group Justice For Wendy said […]
Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose
An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
Fatal hit and run on State Route 99
A fatal hit and run took place on State Route 99 near Palm Street on Tuesday, September 27th, after two vehicles collided.
Drunk driver arrested after chase on Highway 101, CHP says
CHP officers spotted the woman “recklessly driving” while they were recovering a gun from the side of the highway, the agency said.
BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
Taft Police activity for Sept. 26-27
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company. Occurred on Sixth St. Disposition: Report Taken. 8:58 Follow Up Investigation. Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed. 9:04 Follow...
California inmate on death row dies of natural causes
A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday. Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead Friday. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death. He was sentenced to death in...
