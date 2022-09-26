Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties
Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
Hurricane Ian batters Florida, causes severe flooding after making landfall
Views from a balcony in Fort Myers, Florida, show the severe flooding Hurricane Ian has caused after making landfall in the state as a powerful and "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm. Becky Hinshaw tells FOX 35 News the bottom floor of the building she's in is under water and vehicles are gone.
10:30AM Update: Here is where downgraded Tropical Storm Ian is headed next
First responders are out rescuing people in Central Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded roads, homes, and neighborhoods. Here is a 10:30AM update on the forecast, and where now-Tropical Storm Ian is headed next.
Sheltering in place for Hurricane Ian? Florida residents encouraged to fill out this survey
Residents in Florida that are sheltering in place at their homes bracing for Hurricane Ian are being asked to fill out a survey which will help provide critical information to first responders during and after the powerful storm's landfall, state officials announced Wednesday during a news conference. Officials are reminding...
Orlando weather forecast: Cooler nights ahead for Central Florida after Hurricane Ian: How low temps will go
ORLANDO, Fla. - You might need a sweater for the next few nights as Central Florida is seeing much cooler temperatures after Hurricane Ian moved through the area this week. Thursday night dropped temperatures into the mid-60s and that trend is set to continue for the next several days. Today's...
Torrential rain floods Orlando street
Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
'It was scary': Sarasota County, Florida residents dealing with severe damage from Hurricane Ian
Residents in Sarasota County in southwest Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian made its way through the area, damaging homes and businesses, toppling vehicles, and knocking out power. The area felt the impacts of the storm when it made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a powerful category 4 storm.
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
Videos show Hurricane Ian intense damage to Florida
Videos captured in the southwest and central areas of Florida show the impact the Hurricane Ian is having across the state and the damage it's leaving behind. The powerful storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to Category 1, dangerous winds, storm surge continue to batter Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian continued to weaken over Florida, downgrading to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening, but dangerous winds and storm surges continue to batter Florida. Maximum sustained winds have dropped to 90 mph, according to FOX Weather. Storm surges will continue into Thursday and Friday along the...
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida: What's next, when it will reach Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
Hurricane Ian tosses planes at Florida airport, downs trees
Tornadoes spawned from Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on South Florida Tuesday evening. Photos from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida, showed multiple planes flipped across the concourse.
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
Hurricane Ian insured losses could total $40 billion, adding pressure to Florida's property insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A financial ratings agency said Thursday that an initial analysis indicates insured losses from Hurricane Ian could range from $25 billion to $40 billion, putting additional pressure on Florida’s troubled property-insurance market. Fitch Ratings released the estimate a day after the Category 4 hurricane slammed into...
Hurricane Ian: Xcel Energy, Red Cross sending people from Minnesota to Florida
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesotans are headed to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which swamped streets and downed trees as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida on Wednesday. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy and the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas region...
