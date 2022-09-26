ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties

Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
Torrential rain floods Orlando street

Hurricane Ian has caused massive flooding to several parts of Central Florida. Antonio Iraheta took this video of his street at Rio Grande Ave and S Texas Ave. in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
ORLANDO, FL
Videos show Hurricane Ian intense damage to Florida

Videos captured in the southwest and central areas of Florida show the impact the Hurricane Ian is having across the state and the damage it's leaving behind. The powerful storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state. In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:. "We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida: What's next, when it will reach Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
Hurricane Ian insured losses could total $40 billion, adding pressure to Florida's property insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A financial ratings agency said Thursday that an initial analysis indicates insured losses from Hurricane Ian could range from $25 billion to $40 billion, putting additional pressure on Florida’s troubled property-insurance market. Fitch Ratings released the estimate a day after the Category 4 hurricane slammed into...
FLORIDA STATE

