New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ soccer: McKee/Staten Island Tech stays unbeaten with 6-0 victory over Lincoln

There is a uniqueness to not only coaching at McKee/Staten Island Tech HS, but playing sports there as well. The academics at Tech are so demanding as the school ranks in the top tier of high schools not only in New York but in the country as well. The travel from McKee to the MSIT campus for daily practices is almost as demanding for Seagull student-athletes.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: A stop in Sri Lanka

Editor’s Note: This is the second part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats. Now, we sample up a taste of Sri Lanka.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
 https://www.silive.com

