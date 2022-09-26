Read full article on original website
HS girls’ soccer: McKee/Staten Island Tech stays unbeaten with 6-0 victory over Lincoln
There is a uniqueness to not only coaching at McKee/Staten Island Tech HS, but playing sports there as well. The academics at Tech are so demanding as the school ranks in the top tier of high schools not only in New York but in the country as well. The travel from McKee to the MSIT campus for daily practices is almost as demanding for Seagull student-athletes.
HS football notebook: Tottenville-Curtis game will be played in St. George Friday; St. Peter’s-Farrell game sold out
Friday’s big PSAL football matchup between Tottenville and Curtis will be played in St. George at 7 p.m. The game was originally slated to be the Pirates’ home game, but the Tottenville athletic field is undergoing renovations and won’t be ready until November. Both teams enter the...
A Look Back: Eventual Islander Sal Durante caught Roger Maris’ record-setting 61st home run ball -- and became part of history (Photos)
When Sal Durante pitched the idea of attending an autumn ballgame to his at-the-time girlfriend and his cousin, it certainly wasn’t with the thought of becoming a part of baseball history in mind -- but that’s exactly what wound up happening 61 years ago. Durante, who was a...
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
How to slip a last-minute entry into the Legendary Soup Contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How can a chef win a contest with gold soup? Put 14 carrots in it. But seriously, this Saturday, Oct. 1 competitive cooks can whip up a chowder, bisque, cioppino or straightforward noodle soup to take down The Legendary Soup Contest. The National Lighthouse Museum’s...
Holy Name Society presents $2K to the Cross-Roads Foundation to support Staten Island single parents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Richmond Division of the Holy Name Society presented a check for $2,000 to the Cross-Roads Foundation to support the single parent community on Staten Island. The Holy Name Society is a Roman Catholic confraternity of laymen. Kimberly Carbonaro, the executive director of the Cross-Roads,...
Staten Island Ballet will honor two community leaders during an evening at Hilton’s Above Rooftop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “It is said that greatness is born by people, not institutions nor empires,” says Ellen Tharp, the artistic director of the Staten Island Ballet. “Indeed, we believe it’s the multitude of Staten Islanders who create and breathe life into all corners of our community every day.”
Mets stud named to MLB Pipeline’s prospect team of the year
Some exciting news for the future of the New York Mets. MLB Pipeline came out with their Prospect Team of the Year on Thursday. The selections are based solely on minor league performance and to be eligible, the player must have spent at least half of the season in the minors.
3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
Car careens into tree in Staten Island’s New Springville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit a tree in New Springville during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to a source with knowledge of the crash. FDNY units responded to Richmond Avenue and Richmond Hill Road at...
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
Best global eats on Staten Island: A stop in Sri Lanka
Editor’s Note: This is the second part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats. Now, we sample up a taste of Sri Lanka.
Glory days at Staten Island’s shore hotels: When we were ‘The Riviera of NYC’ | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s shorelines were once referred to as “The Riviera of New York City,” then replete with upscale hotels, motels and the like — all brimming with lively amenities by day and night to suit the tastes of locals and out-of-towners alike.
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
PHOTOS: Former COVID-19 test site, old funeral home, vacant familiar stores like Domino’s make for eerie sights on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There’s just something about vacant stores and other familiar spots no longer in use that are just eerie. Maybe we can still feel the busting energy that used to be inside these spaces. Maybe we remember our own visits to these spots and there’s a tinge of nostalgia.
Hurricane Ian: Mets denied early start to Braves series in Atlanta | Latest forecast
What we have here is a developing situation. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are scheduled for a three-game series this weekend at Truist Park. Problem is, the remnants of Hurricane Ian will be passing through the southeast this weekend as well. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK...
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
Bad news: Spotted lanternflies have learned to ride the S.I. Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you thought your morning commute would give you a brief escape from the fluttering and jumping of those pesky spotted lanternflies, think again. They’ve learned that the Staten Island Ferry is free. A reader sent in a tip to watch for the little...
MTA revises controversial plan to place massive poles in 7 Staten Island neighborhoods
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The majority of the monopoles set to be installed along the Staten Island Railway (SIR) have been shortened in response to public backlash, but one will still tower 150 feet over Grasmere. The MTA has revised its plans to install seven, 150-foot monopoles across the borough...
