ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
2news.com

NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on College Parkway

On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at approximately 5:51AM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of College Parkway and Imperial Way. NSP says the preliminary investigation of the crash indicates GMC pickup truck driven by Stephen...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

NSP investigating fatal crash near Eastlake Blvd. this week

On Sunday, September 25th, 2022, at approximately 1:00AM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of IR580 at Eastlake Blvd. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck being driven by Griseldo Castaneda Benitez was...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

NSP Investigating Fatal at Old Franktown Rd.

On Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 1:38PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Rd. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2003 Cadillac driven by Roy Peter Ricci was traveling northbound...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nevada State Police
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee. 
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
FOX40

Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
TAHOMA, CA
2news.com

I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work

NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
CBS Denver

Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian

A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
BERKLEY, CO
KOLO TV Reno

BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy