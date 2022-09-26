Read full article on original website
2news.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on College Parkway
On Saturday, September 17th, 2022, at approximately 5:51AM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of College Parkway and Imperial Way. NSP says the preliminary investigation of the crash indicates GMC pickup truck driven by Stephen...
2news.com
NSP investigating fatal crash near Eastlake Blvd. this week
On Sunday, September 25th, 2022, at approximately 1:00AM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of IR580 at Eastlake Blvd. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck being driven by Griseldo Castaneda Benitez was...
2news.com
NSP Investigating Fatal at Old Franktown Rd.
On Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 1:38PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Rd. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2003 Cadillac driven by Roy Peter Ricci was traveling northbound...
1 Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Washoe Valley (Washoe Valley, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Washoe Valley on Friday. The crash happened on Old Frankstown Road killing one man following the collision. The officials stated that one vehicle was involved in the crash. The vehicle had struck a fence. The man suffered major...
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
2news.com
Man Accused Of Hitting, Killing Traffic Worker Near Lake Tahoe
A traffic worker is dead after am n accused of driver under the influence crashed into them near Lake Tahoe. CHP says a man was arrested in connection with hitting the worker with his car late Monday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through cell window; Nevada corrections officer union says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The prisoner that escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center made a dummy and used battery acid to break down the window frame of his cell, according to the president of a union that represents corrections officers in Nevada. Paul Lunkwitz, the President of Fraternal Order...
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
2news.com
I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
allthatsinteresting.com
California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks
Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian
A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An email about drivers in rural Nevada
CALIENTE, NV ( KLAS ) – A friendly highway 93 note from a northerly neighbor. “Greetings to all who travel the rural highways of southern Nevada. You may think you are in the middle of nowhere along the Pahranagat Reservoir, but this is our ‘main street.’. Please be...
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Road Rage Incident Captured in Montana
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Road Rage Incident
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Nevada highest in US cybercrime rankings
With 637 cybercrime victims for every 100,000 people, Nevada ranked at the top in the U.S., followed by Alaska, Iowa, Florida and Delaware.
Police use dental records to identify skeletal remains
The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.
Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday; expect crowds and some big fish | Fishing report for Sept. 28
The often-anticipated Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday, and some local fishing experts think it should be a good one. Expect the Lahontan cutthroat to be a little farther out early in the season, as the water is still pretty warm. ...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
