Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to host writers' editing workshop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and West Virginia Writers Inc. will host a writers' editing workshop on Oct. 8. Award-winning editor and author Sandy Tritt will guide guests through the editing process.
Harrison Chamber, WYK Associates and Robinson Grand host Oktoberfest networking event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours series closed out the year with an Oktoberfest-themed networking event that celebrated German food and culture. This month’s Business After Hours was hosted by WYK Associates architecture and planning firm.
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
Harrison County Schools to operate on 3 hour early dismissal Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools will dismiss students three hours early Friday, according to a post on Harrison County Board of Education live feed. The early dismissal comes as a result of communication issues between West Virginia Education Information System (WVEIS) 2.0, the statewide school database, and Livegrades.
$2M donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh & Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have established a collaborative partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. making the lead gift of $2 million to the Ronald McDonald House Morgantown expansion campaign. Since 1990, Ronald McDonald House Morgantown has provided...
Mary Fanning and Dr. Charles Mullett
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday was a day of firsts for the new WVU Medicine Children's Hospita…
10 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, including 2 from Harrison, 1 from Upshur
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, along with 1,233 active cases. The death toll is now 7,416.
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ten more COVID deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, a…
Bridgeport sweeps tri match; Lewis County tops Grafton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Most of the points the Grafton and Lewis County volleyball teams scored against Bridgeport were not scored with a kill, block or ace. A lot of them were via errors.
First patients officially welcomed into new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday was a day of firsts for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with the first patients moved into the facility and first surgery performed all in the same day. “Opening the doors to our new Children's Hospital is a day our team will never...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Most of the points the Grafton and Lewis County volleyball tea…
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penalty kicks were awarded to Lincoln in the final minutes of …
Preston girls win Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ cross country program had a successful Tuesday afternoon at the 8th Annual Progressive Physical Therapy Invitational at Allegany College. The Preston girls’ team won the title in convincing fashion by scoring a 39, and sophomore Damian Rumer topped the boys’ field with the best individual time out of 79 runners.
Minutemen down East Fairmont, 3-1
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County scored three goals in a five-minute stretch of the first half and held off an East Fairmont second-half surge for a hard fought 3-1 win. The Bees picked up an early chance on the counterattack in the game’s fourth minute but couldn’t...
Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said. Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday.
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns
A feel-good smashing of Virginia Tech left most of our panel in similar spirits, as all but one predicted a Mountaineer victory in Blacksburg. This week, the results of the game and of the picks won't be so clearly aligned. West Virginia (2-2) vs. Texas (2-2)Sat Oct 1 7:30 PM...
South Harrison volleyball falls; B-U boys soccer blanks Philip Barbour
CLAY, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks fell to the Clay County Panthers, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in high school volleyball action on Thursday. Hope Woods contributed four kills and nine digs for the Hawks.
Inmate gets 5-18 for 1989 2nd-degree murder of another prisoner at old Harrison County Jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 66-year-old West Virginia prison inmate who beat and strangled another prisoner to death back in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail was sentenced Tuesday to 5-18 more years for his crime. Back in August, Charles Bruce Franklin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder...
