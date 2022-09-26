Read full article on original website
2025 4-star CB Jett White reacts to LSU offer
2025 Orange (Calif.) cornerback Jett White added an LSU offer earlier this month, adding to his big number of offers as a sophomore. He reacts to the offer inside!
LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
Morning Call: Should the Saints make a switch under center? Lester Ricard weighs in…
Welcome to WGNO Sports 'Morning Call' with former NFL quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football's own Aaron S. Lee.
Three Reasons the Saints Aren’t Winning Games According to an Unathletic Sports Blogger
I'll be honest, I think I may be the person best suited to talk about this topic on the face of the Earth. I happen to have watched every single second of Saints football this season from a 1080p digital antenna taped to my living room window. I never played...
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
