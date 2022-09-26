ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
