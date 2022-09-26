ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma de Bretteville is one of those local figures whose legacy stretches near and far — though you probably never realized it. As the legend goes, de Bretteville was the muse who inspired artist Robert Aitken to design the sculpture on top of the Dewey Monument in Union Square after her.  'Big Alma' also coined the term "sugar daddy," which makes so much more sense in context.  As one of the city's most distinguished socialites, she could have spent her life soaking up her riches. Instead, she was instrumental in bringing world-class art to San Francisco. 
KRON4 News

Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
Eater

Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move

Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
Secret SF

NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October

The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
earnthenecklace.com

David Louie Leaving ABC7: Is the San Francisco Reporter Retiring?

For 50 years, the residents of San Francisco have known David Louie for his excellent reporting. Half a century in broadcast news is a huge deal, and many people must have grown up watching the reporter. So viewers were naturally saddened when they heard David Louie is leaving ABC7. Bay Area locals are now wondering if he is retiring or going for a new job. Here’s what the veteran reporter said about his departure from KGO-TV.
marinmagazine.com

The Mill Valley Film Festival Lets Attendees Get Up Close and Personal With the Stars

Marin County has a magical effect on people. “You could be the most jaded Hollywood producer in the world,” says Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF) Executive Director Mark Fishkin. “But after 24 to 48 hours in Marin, you’re fine being stopped in the street by people congratulating you on your film, versus other festival cities where you’re taking a limo to go two blocks.”
sfstandard.com

Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes

A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
Eater

Two Rising Star Chefs Are Bringing Pan-African and Creole Cuisine to This Oakland Restaurant

After months of pop-ups, private events, and travel while cooking pan-African and Afro-Latino food in the Bay Area and beyond, chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods are on the verge of the next big step for their businesses the Bussdown and fine dining supper club OKO. The duo is taking OKO to the Tribune space in downtown Oakland beginning October 10; meanwhile, their more casual project, the Bussdown, is opening in Western Market food hall in Washington, D.C. “We’re in a really good space right now creatively,” Johnson says.
SFGate

Pass The Remote: Livermore Native Kyle Allen’S Lengthy Resume, Plus Sf’S Irish Film Festival

There's a lot brewing when it comes to Livermore native and actor Kyle Allen. His latest is playing opposite Zac Efron in a small but essential role in Peter Farrelly's aptly titled "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," a followup to that director's Oscar-winning "Green Book." Allen can also be seen next month as the classic Shakespearean ill-fated romancer "Romeo" in "Rosaline," set to stream Oct. 14 on Hulu. And he's in the thick of transforming his lithe dancer body into a musclebound He-Man for Netflix's upcoming "Masters of the Universe," due next year.
