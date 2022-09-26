Green Bay Packers defense comes out on top against Tampa Bay Buccaneers and in postgame fan ratings

Holding Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 12 points and 285 total yards, the Green Bay Packers defense was expected to fare well in our postgame fan ratings.

It did — but likely would have done even better if it weren't for that last drive.

All three defensive position groups had an average score of at least 3.8 — on a one-to-five scale — from about 1,300 voters.

The defensive linemen led the way at 4.1, followed by the linebackers at 4.0 and the defensive backs at 3.8.

The Packers defense forced two turnovers, got three sacks and allowed only 34 rushing yards. The only real stumble was giving up an 89-yard final drive that led to a touchdown. But it still stopped the two-point conversion to preserve the victory.

: Packers corner Keisean Nixon faced his biggest test to date against the Buccaneers, then he passed it

: Early indications are that Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander avoided a serious injury, but tests forthcoming

The offensive groups' ratings were lower, but still better than 3.0. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, got a 3.4. So did his offensive linemen, who struggled run-blocking but only allowed one sack.

The wide receivers and tight ends were next, at 3.3, as rookie Romeo Doubs led with eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. The running backs had tough sledding, with 67 rushing yards and a 2.7-yard average, but got a 3.1.

The special teams — especially punter Pat O'Donnell — had another good score at 4.0 and the coaches got a 3.2. Did the defensive coaches, too, get dinged for the last drive?

If you still want to vote, you can here:

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.