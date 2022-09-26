ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Supply chain shortage leaves woman without a car for months following crash

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066dge_0iBElZk600

After car accident, supply chain shortage leave Chicago woman without a ride 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is trying to move on after her car accident, but problems with insurance and repairs are making things difficult. A disagreement over her deductible magically resolved after CBS 2 reached out to the provider.

But the complications with her car are probably out of a news stations' hands.

Morning Insider Lauren Victory puts a local face on a global issue of supply chain shortages.

"I was literally going to the farmers market," said Tanesha Gunn.

Her quick trip quickly ended.

"As soon as the light turned green, the driver instead of turning left, turned right and took my whole front end off and kept going," she said.

Gunn chased the person, then gave officers the license plate of the car.

"Everyone at the police station was telling me it could've ended differently. They could've had guns and that is still playing in my head," she said.

Sure, she is blessed. But she's also burned. For two months Gunn's car has been stuck in an auto shop waiting on a left headlamp made by General Motors.

"Everything else is supposedly fixed," she said.

CBS 2 found the same headlamp for sale on eBay, but it is out of stock. GM Parts Club says it's on back order. Another site labels it discontinued.

"They're telling me that there is a supply chain issue," Gunn said.

Things finally were looking up when CBS 2 could add the headlamp to our cart, but we got suspicious and checked with the seller who emailed back saying, "GM shows no inventory nationwide."

"I literally get a call from GM each week telling me there's no part, and it's still TBD. So in essence, this could go on for months," Gunn said.

That will not work for the doula, who needs to be on the go at any time to help her clients in labor.

"The excuse that I'm getting is due to COVID," she said. "We've been in COVID for two years. I'm not trying to hear that for any type of excuse," she said.

While the auto shop waits on the part, GM is offering to cover a rental car for Gunn.

"But here's the kicker with that one: I have to pay all the fees up front and submit my receipts, and wait for reimbursement," she said.

That is a game she's not trying to play and a ride she can't work without.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace lets people try out electric vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend is your chance to try out an electric vehicle before you buy one.  Chicago Drives Electric is running now through October 2nd at Oakbrook Terrace. The free event gives you a chance to drive the latest electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.There will also be experts on hand to answer any questions. For many people, it's a great time to get an electric car. The state announced it's getting almost $22 million in federal money to install new charging stations along Illinois expressways. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car thieves target Chicago auto repair shops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police after car thieves target several auto repair shops.In just over 24 hours, police said the crew of four men hit four repair shops across the city. All of the thefts happened starting last Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and ending on Friday at 5 p.m.In each case, police said the men entered the shop, identified a vehicle with keys, then took it and fled the scene. If you have any information, you're asked to call Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago residents connect with family, friends hit by Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For some in the path of Hurricane Ian, they're still waiting for answers.For example, is their home still standing?Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday and tore through the state leaving a path of flooding and destruction behind. Millions were evacuated. The Internet and power has also been out. One Chicago area mom couldn't get a hold of her daughter for two days.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has her story.One Aurora mom whose daughter is living in Sarasota, about 40 miles north of Fort Myers where Hurricane Ian made landfall. For days, cell phone service was out and there was no...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Pace proposes no fare increase for riders in 2023 budget

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pace is promising not to raise prices in 2023, that's if their proposed budget gets finalized.Along with steady fares, Pace said it wants to eliminate, and in some cases, lower costs for riders who need to make a transfer.The new budget would also eliminate most 69 fixed routes that have been shut down since the start of the pandemic, including several routes in the west and northwest suburbs.Pace will hold a series of public hearings so people can weigh in from Oct. 20-28.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. Three people were injured.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Rental Car#Cbs Rrb#Cbs 2#Gm Parts Club
CBS Chicago

3 members of Janus family died in 1982, and pain has passed on to generations

COMING SOON, 'PAINKILLER':  A multipart docuseries about the Tylenol Murders. Watch a preview and learn more about the case. CHICAGO (CBS) -- "When I see this bottle, it takes me back to the most tragic moment of my family's life," said Monica Janus.She was only 8 years old when a killer or killers deliberately laced Tylenol capsules with cyanide and placed the tainted bottles on the shelves of stores around the Chicago area. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini asked Monica's father, Joe Janus, if he thinks the crime will ever be solved. "I hope so, before I die," Joe said as he broke...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and  authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side

A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.  Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register. The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police. Incident time and location: ·         3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.·         2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.·   ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim's car as they were being chased by police.Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a pickup truck on fire, and ended up crashing into a 55-year-old woman's car, killing her. This also involved a police chase.Just before 4 p.m., four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue in McKinley Park, just off the Stevenson Expressway, according to police. Next, they carjacked another woman about two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people arrested after crime spree ends with deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people are in custody after a city-wide crime spree left a woman dead. Just before 7 p.m., police said four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue. The same four people then carjacked another woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place. Chicago police said the same suspects later tried to set a pickup truck on fire in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue. They stole another car. As the suspects were trying to get away from police, they crashed into another car in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village. The suspect's car hit a Toyota driven by a 55-year-old woman, identified as Dominga Flores. Flores was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she died.Police said officers recovered two weapons from the suspects' vehicle.All four were arrested and charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights police still investigating Tylenol poisoning murders, 40 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) – Exactly 40 years ago, a 12-year-old girl and three members of the same family died when they took the over-the-counter pain killer Tylenol. Unbeknownst to them, it had been laced with cyanide.Their deaths set off panic across the Chicagoland area. In total, seven people would die. To this day, the case remains unsolved.CBS 2's Chris Tye had more on how the Arlington Heights Police Department is still handling the case that's very much active.The victims in this case crisscrossed from the city into suburbs. Three deaths took place in Arlington Heights.Multiple agencies dug into the cases, but...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy