ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Inside story of how Yankees’ Aaron Judge got his 61st home run ball back

TORONTO — The line drive screamed over the left-field wall, glanced off a fan’s glove and a cement wall, then ricocheted into the Blue Jays’ bullpen. Eventually, the ball ended up in the hands of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had crushed it for his record-tying 61st home run of the season, matching the American League and franchise mark set by Roger Maris in 1961.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees reliever shines as Dodgers’ fill-in closer

Former New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle picked up his first save of the season on Wednesday, closing out the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kahnle returned from the injured list two weeks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Frankie Montas
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration

TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher decides if he will retire or return in 2023

Rich Hill wants one more season, well, on the hill. Masslive.com reports the 42-year-old Boston Red Sox left-hander hopes to return for the 2023 MLB season. “I think that’s something that I want to discuss with (wife) Caitlin and (son) Brice and sit down and talk with them about what the plan is going to be and how we want to move forward,” Hill said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that a full season is completely in the cards for moving forward. Minus a hiccup with the knee, a freak injury, I think the entire year, I would have been able to make all 32 starts or more. ... I would obviously love to come back here to Boston and play here. We love it here. I think Chaim (Bloom) and the front office is going to build a winner next year. It’s something that, if it works out, it works out. We’ll keep the options open on whether it’s going to be a full season or a half season.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Infielder Dj Lemahieu#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher

TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coaches are front runners for managerial openings, MLB insider says

With one week left in MLB’s regular season, clubs are beginning to look ahead to the offseason, with at least eight facing managerial decisions. Right now, former New York Yankees coaches Phil Nevin (Los Angeles Angels) and Rob Thomson (Philadelphia Phillies) are interim managers. But The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports both could remain with their teams as full-time skippers.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy