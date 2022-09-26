Read full article on original website
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Inside story of how Yankees’ Aaron Judge got his 61st home run ball back
TORONTO — The line drive screamed over the left-field wall, glanced off a fan’s glove and a cement wall, then ricocheted into the Blue Jays’ bullpen. Eventually, the ball ended up in the hands of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had crushed it for his record-tying 61st home run of the season, matching the American League and franchise mark set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Derek Jeter shares his reaction to Aaron Judge hitting No. 61
Aaron Judge received instant praise and recognition throughout the sports world on Wednesday upon hitting his 61st home run of the season. One of the people who was sure to share his congratulations was New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Jeter reacted instantly via Twitter and wrote “Yes!!!” and tagged...
Ex-Yankees reliever shines as Dodgers’ fill-in closer
Former New York Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle picked up his first save of the season on Wednesday, closing out the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kahnle returned from the injured list two weeks...
Mets make big change to starting rotation ahead of Braves series
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
Curt Schilling had a big problem with Michael Kay’s call of Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. Baseball fans are excited about the milestone. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani makes late bid to beat Yankees’ Aaron Judge for AL MVP
Los Angels Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is making a late push for consideration in the American League MVP race. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the clear front runner, thanks to his record-tying 61 home runs and his bid for the AL Triple Crown. But Ohtani, the reigning...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration
TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
Ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher decides if he will retire or return in 2023
Rich Hill wants one more season, well, on the hill. Masslive.com reports the 42-year-old Boston Red Sox left-hander hopes to return for the 2023 MLB season. “I think that’s something that I want to discuss with (wife) Caitlin and (son) Brice and sit down and talk with them about what the plan is going to be and how we want to move forward,” Hill said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that a full season is completely in the cards for moving forward. Minus a hiccup with the knee, a freak injury, I think the entire year, I would have been able to make all 32 starts or more. ... I would obviously love to come back here to Boston and play here. We love it here. I think Chaim (Bloom) and the front office is going to build a winner next year. It’s something that, if it works out, it works out. We’ll keep the options open on whether it’s going to be a full season or a half season.”
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
MLB・
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Pair of ex-Yankees are on Marlins’ possible short list of manager candidates to replace Don Mattingly
Derek Jeter and Gary Denbo are gone and Don Mattingly’s days are numbered. But don’t worry because a heavy New York Yankees presence remains in place for the Miami Marlins. General manager Kim Ng was a one-time Brian Cashman disciple and she appears to have a pair of ex-Yankees on her short list to fill the club’s managerial opening.
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher
TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Yankees prospect you’ve never heard of just led all minor-leaguers in WHIP
The New York Yankees may have significantly thinned out their upper-level pitching depth by trading Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, Hayden Wesneski, and JP Sears. But just because an advanced class has departed doesn’t mean a new group isn’t right behind them, ready to contribute. Say what you will...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Pete Alonso chasing MVP history
Talk about a dynamic duo. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the majors with 60 home runs while New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso leads the majors with 131 RBI. As a result, they could be setting the stage for the Big Apple to double-dip on MVP Awards...
Ex-Yankees coaches are front runners for managerial openings, MLB insider says
With one week left in MLB’s regular season, clubs are beginning to look ahead to the offseason, with at least eight facing managerial decisions. Right now, former New York Yankees coaches Phil Nevin (Los Angeles Angels) and Rob Thomson (Philadelphia Phillies) are interim managers. But The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports both could remain with their teams as full-time skippers.
