Panama City, FL

mypanhandle.com

Strong winds and dry air leads to fire danger in NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle is expecting just minor impacts from what was Hurricane Ian and is now Tropical Storm Ian. High waves, windy weather, and high fire danger are the main issues across the area. Rainfall is no longer in the forecast from this storm system.
WJHG-TV

ECP Airport leaders plan projects to battle backups

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is usually one of the quieter times of the year in Panama City Beach. But even though it’s technically off-season, it really doesn’t feel like it. Roads aren’t the only things getting backed up with traffic lately. Many traveling through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could tell you consistent crowds are causing backups.
mypanhandle.com

Bay County home engulfed in flames

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Redman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Redman , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Catahoula Leopard Hound mix is a year and a half old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located […]
WMBB

How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
WJHG-TV

Florida Forest Service urges public to be cautious of fire danger

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The recent change in weather in the Panhandle could ignite a fiery problem. “You feel your lips getting dry and this wind blowing,” Forest Area Supervisor Wayne Rushing said. “Typically around this time of year in Florida we’re usually getting pretty dry right now.”
WJHG-TV

Bay County offers ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County organizations are offering ways the community can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. As these organizations get ready to mobilize and head south to assist in recovery missions they want you to know you can help too. The Salvation Army will be providing...
WMBB

Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
WMBB

PCB Tourism has increased during hurricane season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.(WMBB) — Panama City Beach hotels have been receiving phone calls from tourists about what the weather might look like. Panama City Beach has not received many phone calls or bookings from the South and Central Florida evacuees. Panama City Beach Hotels said they are prepared to host if any evacuees come. […]
WMBB

Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
WMBB

PCFD: Frankford home catches on fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A home in Panama City caught fire at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Multiple Panama City fire trucks responded to the scene on west 29th Court near Frankford Avenue. Upon arrival, they encountered a fire in the rear of the structure. Fire officials said 75-80% of the inside of […]
WJHG-TV

Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials have officially declared a warning level in response to Hurricane Ian. Officials declared HURCON 4, which means Ian has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds within 72 hours. According to the release, Tyndall personnel and their family...
WMBB

RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
WJHG-TV

Multiple pets rescued in Panama City house fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Winds from Hurricane Ian caused an electrical fire to break out at a home on W. 29th Court in Panama City. The Panama City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2112 W. 29th Court around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. 11 firefighters, 2...
WJHG-TV

Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
WMBB

Calhoun County business sending help, hot dogs to Hurricane victims

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Calhoun County honey farm is partnering with a truck driver to help feed Hurricane Ian victims and relief workers. They will drive a semi-truck full of hot dogs, buns, condiments, and supplies to South Florida on Saturday. They plan to feed 500 people each hour. Regional manager of Barkman Apiaries […]
WJHG-TV

Panama City tourists could pay a steeper hotel bill

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners took the first step to amend the Business License Tax to include short-term rentals. They did an initial reading of the amendment Tuesday. It imposes a merchant fee, or 1% tax, on those who stay at short-term rentals and hotels in the...
