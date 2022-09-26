Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Dozens of nonprofits receive grants from Oshkosh Area United Way
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area United Way awarded 45 non-profits with grants. The Community Investment grants are funded by the annual OAUW Community Giving Campaign to improve access to resources for early childhood development, mental health, and steps toward a living wage. “The investment our community makes to support...
Fox11online.com
Rock the Block leaves its mark on a Menasha neighborhood
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Volunteers are making a difference for their fellow neighbors in Menasha. The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity hosted its fall "Rock the Block" Thursday. "Rock the Block" is a program that works on residential and community-based projects providing affordable repairs, including roofing, siding, window and...
Fox11online.com
'Conservation Field Days' hopes to inspire future generations
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An annual event is immersing area students into the world of conservation. The Outagamie County Land Conservation Department hosted the 56th Conservation Field Days at Homestead Meadows Farm in Appleton Tuesday. Classes were taken outdoors as more than 500 area fifth and sixth-grade students learned about a...
Fox11online.com
Valley Stamp & Scrap shares ways to keep London memories alive
NEENAH (WLUK) – There is a lot to create at Valley Stamp & Scrap in Neenah!. Linda Wiese, the owner Valley Stamp & Scrap, joined FOX 11’s Emily Deem on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about some upcoming classes and the upcoming Packers game in London. Click on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Friends of the Fox River Trail launch capital campaign for improvement project
GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- Fundraising efforts are underway for a major project to improve the Fox River Trail. The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced Thursday the public launch of its capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. The goal is to...
Fox11online.com
Catalytic converter theft halts bus service in Oshkosh Area School District
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Busing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses overnight. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. Jessica Kortbein...
Fox11online.com
Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District breaks ground on filter project
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District broke ground on a project that will take its filtration system to the next level. The organization treats wastewater from Kaukauna, Little Chute, Kimberly, Combined Locks and the Darboy Sanitary District. It also treats septic and holding tank wastes trucked in from the town of Kaukauna, Buchanan, Vandenbroek, Freedom and Harrison.
Fox11online.com
Scammers send out texts claiming to be Appleton mayor
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford is warning residents against the most recent scam. Woodford tweeted Tuesday night, explaining to residents that he did not send out the text messages that claim to be from him asking for feedback on community issues. The city is looking into the matter...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Fox11online.com
How to reduce inflammation in your body
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about how to help fight inflammation and what you can do. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Fox11online.com
Explore high-demand careers at FVTC fall open house
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Technical College is welcoming people to explore new careers at a fall open house. The open house is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3-7 p.m. All of the FVTC campus buildings will be open for you to explore. People can learn about 200+...
Fox11online.com
Allouez looks for substitute crossing guards, offers $16 per hour
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. Allouez officials are hiring substitutes for when some guards can't work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect the kids," he said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business moving to De Pere
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A business that's called downtown Green Bay home for 124 years is moving. Bosse's Newsstand & Tobacco Shop revealed on its website that it's very disappointed about the displacement of its business but excited to start its new journey in downtown De Pere. While Bosse's has...
Fox11online.com
Trailer blocks highway traffic in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A trailer is blocking highway traffic after a crash near Kohler. All westbound lanes of Highway 23 are closed at N. Taylor Drive while a wrecker removes the disabled trailer. Police say the closure may last several hours. Drivers are advised to use Highway O (Superior...
Fox11online.com
Wrongful death lawsuit against Fox Valley Metro police dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A federal lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by a Fox Valley Metro Police Department officer has been dismissed. The actions of Officer Sam Pynenberg for the Sept. 3, 2019 death of Eduard Lopez were deemed justified, and no criminal charges were filed against Pynenberg. Lopez was shot near the intersection of Highways 55 and OO in Kaukauna following a chase through several communities in the early morning hours.
Fox11online.com
Suspect in Clintonville carjacking believed to be on the move
(WLUK) -- The suspect in a Clintonville carjacking is no longer believed to be hiding out in the woods in northern Wisconsin. Authorities have been looking for Seth A. Genereau since last week. He is accused of fighting an 81-year-old man at a Clintonville Citgo and taking his vehicle. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Clintonville carjacking suspect arrested in Bayfield County
(WLUK) -- Authorities say a carjacking suspect that's been on the run for more than a week, is now in custody. Bayfield County Sheriff's Office confirms Seth Genereau was arrested on Thursday in the City of Washburn. Genereau is accused of fighting an 81-year-old man at a Clintonville Citgo and...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Explore Menasha with SKYFOX
MENASHA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX went exploring in Menasha on Tuesday, scoping out the sights. Menasha rests at the mouth of the Fox River along the northern tip of Lake Winnebago, nearly surrounding all of Little Lake Buttes des Morts. Our drone paid special attention to Racine Street, capturing the bridge...
Fox11online.com
Stretch of Highway 15 to close for at least 30 days
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Highway 15 will be closing for at least 30 days, beginning Monday. The stretch of highway between North Road and Highway JJ will be closed for 30 to 45 days, according to the Village of Greenville's Facebook page. Most of the work will be done near...
Fox11online.com
Body pulled from Fond du Lac river
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from the Fond du Lac river. Crews were called to an area of the river near the 500 block of Water Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, identified as 49-year-old Burton F....
Comments / 0