Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Local organizations send teams to Florida for Ian relief

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Local organizations send teams to Florida for Ian …. Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning. Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane …. Male shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk. Sept. 30 is Don Roberts Day in Newport News. Don Roberts...
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Emergency crews on the peninsula ready for Ian

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning. Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane …. Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU …. Case against Portsmouth gang member sent to grand …. Oscar Smith survives scare, rallies past Indian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
City
Suffolk, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
WAVY News 10

Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category 4 hurricane

Jeremy Wheeler has the latest on Ian's impact on Florida and what we can expect in Hampton Roads. Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side...
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Hurricane Ian: What Hampton Roads can expect

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts. The powerful category 4 storm (as of Wednesday) was expected to have catastrophic...
FLORIDA STATE
#Marlin#Colonial#Hampton Roads#Pastor#Chopper#Legacy Lounge
WAVY News 10

Friday is Don Roberts Day in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With Friday being Don Roberts’ last day at WAVY after 33 years, we had one more surprise up our sleeve. Newport News Mayor McKinley Price declared Friday as Don Roberts Day in Don’s beloved city. Price made the surprise announcement just before...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA

