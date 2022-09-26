Read full article on original website
Local organizations send teams to Florida for Ian relief
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Local organizations send teams to Florida for Ian …. Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning. Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane …. Male shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk. Sept. 30 is Don Roberts Day in Newport News. Don Roberts...
Emergency crews on the peninsula ready for Ian
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Thousands in Hampton Roads lose power Friday morning. Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane …. Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU …. Case against Portsmouth gang member sent to grand …. Oscar Smith survives scare, rallies past Indian...
Virginia Zoo exhibit welcomes three new residents
A female Malayan tiger Cahaya explored her new exhibit in mid-August and female red pandas Bo and Natasha were introduced to their newly renovated exhibit last week.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting Friday.
Virginia team headed to Florida after ‘urgent request’ to help with Hurricane Ian
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is one of several states sending help to Florida to respond to Hurricane Ian. In a statement on Wednesday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office said Virginia received “an urgent request” to assist. “Virginia will be assisting Florida with an Incident Management...
Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category 4 hurricane
Jeremy Wheeler has the latest on Ian's impact on Florida and what we can expect in Hampton Roads. Ian 8 a.m. update: 155 winds from powerful category …. Local agencies poised to help with recovery from …. Free after-school program ends at some Portsmouth …. Vehicle lands on its side...
‘It is racial’: Norfolk councilman, NAACP react to city council crackdown on nightlife
A Norfolk city leader, the NAACP and an entertainment industry rep are reacting to the city's crackdown on nightlife.
Hurricane Ian: What Hampton Roads can expect
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Ian is expected to take a path west of Hampton Roads through the southeastern U.S. after slamming Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, but our area can still expect some impacts. The powerful category 4 storm (as of Wednesday) was expected to have catastrophic...
Friday is Don Roberts Day in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With Friday being Don Roberts’ last day at WAVY after 33 years, we had one more surprise up our sleeve. Newport News Mayor McKinley Price declared Friday as Don Roberts Day in Don’s beloved city. Price made the surprise announcement just before...
Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in South Carolina
The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week.
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
Virginia Beach man’s murder remains a mystery after 10 years
24-year-old Peller had a 2-year-old son, a loving family in Virginia Beach, and a bright future ahead of him. All of that was ripped away on Sept. 16, 2012, when was pronounced dead at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck.
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
Legacy Lounge owners speak out after Norfolk shuts down nightclub
The owner of Legacy Lounge speaks to 10 On Your Side for the first time about the Norfolk City Council's decision.
Outer Banks, Northeast NC brace for impacts from Ian
While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks, Northeast North Carolina and other parts of state are preparing for storm impacts.
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia
Applications for Virginia's fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.
Portsmouth casino hosts final job fair Wednesday
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting another job fair ahead of the casino's opening in 2023.
Norfolk City Council votes to revoke Scotty Quixx’s permit
In a 5-2-1 vote during a city council meeting Tuesday, Norfolk leaders have decided to revoke the restaurant's Conditional Use Permit (CUP). This is the third business along the stretch of Granby Street to have its permit revoked.
Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
