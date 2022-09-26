ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Tri-County YMCA hosting Safe Sitter classes

The Tri-County YMCA is hosting a safe sitter class on October 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (EST) at the Dubois Public Library in Dubois. The deadline to register is October 19th. Questions or want to register, email austin@tricountyymca.org or call the YMCA at 812-367-2323.
DUBOIS, IN
Unique partnership with IU creating framework for Dubois County improvement projects

Dubois County is benefitting from a partnership with IU’s Center for Rural Engagement program, Sustaining Hoosier Communities. Through the partnership, students at the university take on projects chosen from among the many ideas submitted by Dubois County residents. The class then creates a comprehensive plan which includes identifying funding mechanisms and connecting to available resources to bring those ideas to reality.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Tri-State Food Bank holds food giveaway at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank, with help from Kiwanis of Evansville, held a food giveaway outside of Bosse Field on Wednesday morning as part of an effort to help families in the community dealing with food insecurity. "Today we are having a - we call it a mobile food distribution, and we're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Robert L. Popp, 81, Jasper

Robert L. Popp, 81, of Jasper, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at St Charles Healthcare Center in Jasper. Bob was born in Jasper on December 1, 1940, to Hilbert and Eldena (Harder) Popp. He married Myrna Harker on September 3, 1960, in Alfordsville Christian Church.
JASPER, IN
Bombers ownership change announced

The Dubois County Bombers have announced a change in team ownership, effective immediately. A new ownership group consisting of Justin Knepp, Ara Knepp, and Barton Lewis has acquired majority control of the team and its operations from longtime local owners/operators, Mike and Mary Uebelhor, Ashley Blessinger and others. Members of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Pamela P. Krueger, 65, Jasper

Pamela P. Krueger, 65, of Jasper, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born November 22, 1956, in Clarksville to Vernon Reinhold and Pauline (Logsdon) Anderson. She married Gary Krueger on May 6, 1990. Pamela was an avid horsewoman....
JASPER, IN
Dutch Oven Cook-off returns to Patoka Lake, Oct. 8

Bring your best Dutch oven recipes, cookware, supplies, and ingredients for a friendly competition at Patoka’s Autumn Getaway Dutch Oven Cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Judging will be at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration is required this year by Oct. 5 and can be made by calling the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
PATOKA, IN
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion

There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Error found on campaign flyer for prosecutor candidate

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Prosecutor candidate Jon Schaefer is clarifying a mailer sent to voters ahead of the November elections. The flyer says Schaefer, a Democrat, has served as the Chief Counsel for the Public Defender’s Office for twelve years. Schaefer says the campaign made a proofreading error that was not caught […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Apartment complexes in Pike and Gibson Counties to get state funding

A state agency has announced a major investment in affordable housing. The state’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program which works together with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds is awarding money to several developers in the state through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The funding gives incentives to...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area

Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
JASPER, IN
Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. No appointment...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Kyle Shane Humbarger, 38, Petersburg

Kyle Shane Humbarger passed away on September 23, 2022, at Jasper Memorial. He was born in Jasper on November 9, 1983, to Rebecca and Shane Humbarger and his later adopted dad, Jamie Keller. Kyle is survived by his four children, Whitney Humbarger, attending cosmetology school in Indianapolis, Aspen Humbarger, in...
PETERSBURG, IN
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY

