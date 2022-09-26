ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

FUN 107

Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Live 95.9

What’s the Penalty for Not Wearing a Seat Belt in Massachusetts?

Over the past couple of years, we have featured many Massachusetts laws. Some of these laws are downright strange, others are laws that make plenty of sense. Some of the Massachusetts laws that we have covered feature driving/motor vehicle practices. For example, some may not realize this but you can actually fail inspection in Massachusetts if you have worn out windshield wipers. Check out all of the details by going here. In addition, we did a whole article on the legal issues of driving your vehicle in Massachusetts with a dog on your lap. You can view that article by going here.
Live 95.9

5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires

I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
Live 95.9

Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?

October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
iheart.com

Auburn Company Recalls Candy Corn Packages Over Extra Ingredient

AUBURN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's trouble in the candy aisle just weeks before Halloween, as a wholesale distributor based in Auburn recalls its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain egg in them, without said ingredient on the nutrition facts. This presents a problem, as people...
Live 95.9

This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
vineyardgazette.com

Danielle Charbonneau Named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year

With music, speeches, flowers and resounding cheers, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Island-wide school system celebrated English language arts teacher Danielle (Dani) Charbonneau, who has just been named the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year. Tuesday afternoon’s announcement drew a wall-to-wall crowd of jubilant students and teachers...
Live 95.9

Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?

If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.
Live 95.9

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
