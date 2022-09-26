Read full article on original website
It’s National Coffee Day! What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Coffee Flavor?
If you're a coffee lover, how do you take it? Black? Regular with cream and sugar? Flavored? If you prefer flavored coffee then what's your flavor of choice? Do you like it spicy(I'm talking PUMPKIN spice)? Do you go crazy for caramel? Maybe you just want a hint of hazelnut?
One Massachusetts Company is Recalling Their Candy Corn This Halloween Season
With Halloween just around the corner, so many people are wanting to hit up the stores for the best candy to hand out, or just to consume their favorite candy that is available in bulk. Unfortunately, there is one Massachusetts company that is having to recall some of its product they have been distributing to stores.
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
Hilarious Massachusetts Born Movie Star Spotted Shopping at Local Mall
Massachusetts has quite the list of celebrities that our great state home. Many who grew up in the Bay State and made it big, still have homes and family here and love to come back and visit. Celebrity sightings in the Boston area aren't completely surprising, but it's not exactly...
WCVB
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
Hurricane Ian: Mass. residents gauge damage to their Florida properties
Hurricane Ian has left miles of damage in its wake, and some Massachusetts residents are worried about their second homes in Florida. Westhampton resident Tom Kirkpatrick told WCVB he was concerned whether Ian would strike Sanibel Island, where his family has a home. Part of the causeway connecting the island to the state collapsed, NBC News reported.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
What’s the Penalty for Not Wearing a Seat Belt in Massachusetts?
Over the past couple of years, we have featured many Massachusetts laws. Some of these laws are downright strange, others are laws that make plenty of sense. Some of the Massachusetts laws that we have covered feature driving/motor vehicle practices. For example, some may not realize this but you can actually fail inspection in Massachusetts if you have worn out windshield wipers. Check out all of the details by going here. In addition, we did a whole article on the legal issues of driving your vehicle in Massachusetts with a dog on your lap. You can view that article by going here.
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires
I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?
October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
iheart.com
Auburn Company Recalls Candy Corn Packages Over Extra Ingredient
AUBURN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's trouble in the candy aisle just weeks before Halloween, as a wholesale distributor based in Auburn recalls its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain egg in them, without said ingredient on the nutrition facts. This presents a problem, as people...
WCVB
eBay execs sentenced in 'bizarre, premediated' cyberstalking attack on Natick, Massachusetts, couple
BOSTON — Former eBay executives were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Natick, Massachusetts, couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, was charged with conspiracy...
WCVB
This nondairy, plant-based ice cream is made in Massachusetts
BOSTON — When you think of ice cream, you probably think of a frozen dairy dessert, but a local business is whipping up a nondairy, plant-based alternative that's gaining popularity. "On any given day of the year, we're probably making about 200 gallons of ice cream a day," said...
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
vineyardgazette.com
Danielle Charbonneau Named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
With music, speeches, flowers and resounding cheers, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Island-wide school system celebrated English language arts teacher Danielle (Dani) Charbonneau, who has just been named the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year. Tuesday afternoon’s announcement drew a wall-to-wall crowd of jubilant students and teachers...
Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?
If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
