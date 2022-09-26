Read full article on original website
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
News Channel Nebraska
'A lot to be thankful for': Noecker aims to make state cross country history
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska cross country runner is trying to stake his claim as the best boy's runner in state history. Carson Noecker goes to school at Cedar Catholic but runs for Hartington-Newcastle's cross country team in the fall, since Cedar Catholic does not have a cross country squad. Noecker is trying to become the first boy ever in the state of Nebraska to win four-straight individual cross country state championships. Three girls -- Geneva's Amber Fairbanks, Hastings' Shona Jones and Lincoln North Star's Jeralyn Poe -- have won four individual titles. Noecker is only the fourth boy to ever claim three straight titles.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
KETV.com
Nebraska utility workers en route to Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of utility workers are standing by to restore and rebuild power for millions of customers in Florida and other parts of the southern U.S. Workers include 20 Lincoln Electric System employees in Tallahassee, Florida; about 80 MidAmerican Energy employees in the Atlanta area, and about 16 OPPD employees in the Orlando area.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
wnax.com
“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska
The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
News Channel Nebraska
School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children
CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — A semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, injuring eleven children and the two drivers, officials said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
News Channel Nebraska
Family of former Norfolk resident presents $250K check to city
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk received a sizable donation from a former citizen Wednesday afternoon. The family and representatives of the late Mahlon "Jack" Kohler, of Norfolk, presented the donation to the mayor and city staff. At the request of Kohler, the $250,000 check will be used for...
News Channel Nebraska
Clarks woman collects Congressional Gold Medal on late husband's behalf
CLARKS, Neb. -- Little did an 11-year-old Ludmilla "Millie" Gatiloff know that her Russian family's fight for survival under World War II Japanese occupation in China would lead to a second marriage decades later to a U.S. serviceman serving in Asia during the war. Their shared experience of living through...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
iheart.com
Nebraska, other states file challenge to Student Loan Cancellation Program
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska, along with five other states, file a challenge to the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The challenge was filed on Thursday in federal court in Missouri. In it, the Attorneys General asked the Court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the program. The group of states say prompt relief is being sought because the Biden Administration has indicated it will start cancelling loan balances as early as next week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy
GULFPORT, Miss. - A northeast Nebraska native is continuing an 80-year-old tradition. Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Rosner, a Norfolk High grad, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members...
News Channel Nebraska
Streets, police, aquatic center: campaign pushing for Norfolk improvements kicks off
NORFOLK, Neb.--Local business leaders and community members kicked off a campaign called ‘Vote Yes For Norfolk' at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. The group is working towards what it believes are much-needed upgrades for streets, safety, and sports opportunities around the area. In November, voters...
