Nebraska State

WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'A lot to be thankful for': Noecker aims to make state cross country history

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska cross country runner is trying to stake his claim as the best boy's runner in state history. Carson Noecker goes to school at Cedar Catholic but runs for Hartington-Newcastle's cross country team in the fall, since Cedar Catholic does not have a cross country squad. Noecker is trying to become the first boy ever in the state of Nebraska to win four-straight individual cross country state championships. Three girls -- Geneva's Amber Fairbanks, Hastings' Shona Jones and Lincoln North Star's Jeralyn Poe -- have won four individual titles. Noecker is only the fourth boy to ever claim three straight titles.
HARTINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

“Star Wars” Funding Landing in Northeast Nebraska

The years session of the Nebraska Legislature passed the so called “Star Wars” bill that would spend over ninety million dollars in upgrades to state facilities along Lewis & Clark Lake. District 40 legislative candidate Barry DeKay of Niobrara says he would like to see than expanded….
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children

CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — A semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, injuring eleven children and the two drivers, officials said. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said.
CHAMPION, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
KCAU 9 News

Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Family of former Norfolk resident presents $250K check to city

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk received a sizable donation from a former citizen Wednesday afternoon. The family and representatives of the late Mahlon "Jack" Kohler, of Norfolk, presented the donation to the mayor and city staff. At the request of Kohler, the $250,000 check will be used for...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Clarks woman collects Congressional Gold Medal on late husband's behalf

CLARKS, Neb. -- Little did an 11-year-old Ludmilla "Millie" Gatiloff know that her Russian family's fight for survival under World War II Japanese occupation in China would lead to a second marriage decades later to a U.S. serviceman serving in Asia during the war. Their shared experience of living through...
CLARKS, NE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska, other states file challenge to Student Loan Cancellation Program

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska, along with five other states, file a challenge to the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The challenge was filed on Thursday in federal court in Missouri. In it, the Attorneys General asked the Court for an immediate temporary restraining order pausing the program. The group of states say prompt relief is being sought because the Biden Administration has indicated it will start cancelling loan balances as early as next week.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy

GULFPORT, Miss. - A northeast Nebraska native is continuing an 80-year-old tradition. Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Rosner, a Norfolk High grad, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Streets, police, aquatic center: campaign pushing for Norfolk improvements kicks off

NORFOLK, Neb.--Local business leaders and community members kicked off a campaign called ‘Vote Yes For Norfolk' at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday afternoon. The group is working towards what it believes are much-needed upgrades for streets, safety, and sports opportunities around the area. In November, voters...
NORFOLK, NE

