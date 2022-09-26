ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

This Massachusetts City is Awesome at Wordle! Are They Cheating?

I don't think I've ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires

Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
The Most Popular College Movies In Each State – Massachusetts? Duh!

Nothing like a good college movie. There are some really great ones out there. But the most popular college movies definitely vary from region to region, state to state. The list was put together by Grand Canyon University. They compiled a list of classic college movies and used data from Google Trends over the past five years. That determined the popularity of each movie.
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
What’s the Penalty for Not Wearing a Seat Belt in Massachusetts?

Over the past couple of years, we have featured many Massachusetts laws. Some of these laws are downright strange, others are laws that make plenty of sense. Some of the Massachusetts laws that we have covered feature driving/motor vehicle practices. For example, some may not realize this but you can actually fail inspection in Massachusetts if you have worn out windshield wipers. Check out all of the details by going here. In addition, we did a whole article on the legal issues of driving your vehicle in Massachusetts with a dog on your lap. You can view that article by going here.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022

Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?

October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory

Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

