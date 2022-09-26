Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Massachusetts City is Awesome at Wordle! Are They Cheating?
I don't think I've ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Massachusetts' official sedimentary structure? Geologist wants state to recognize armored mud balls
In 1969, geologist Richard D. Little documented Jurassic period lithified armored mud balls in a bridge foundation in Turners Falls, Massachusetts. More than 50 years later, he's campaigning to make them the state's first official sedimentary structure. This bumper sticker is part of Little's campaign. The state of Massachusetts has...
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
National Coffee Day: Who serves the best joe in western Massachusetts?
How many cups of coffee do you drink daily? Try one of these top coffee spots in western Massachusetts.
The Most Popular College Movies In Each State – Massachusetts? Duh!
Nothing like a good college movie. There are some really great ones out there. But the most popular college movies definitely vary from region to region, state to state. The list was put together by Grand Canyon University. They compiled a list of classic college movies and used data from Google Trends over the past five years. That determined the popularity of each movie.
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Hurricane Ian: Mass. residents gauge damage to their Florida properties
Hurricane Ian has left miles of damage in its wake, and some Massachusetts residents are worried about their second homes in Florida. Westhampton resident Tom Kirkpatrick told WCVB he was concerned whether Ian would strike Sanibel Island, where his family has a home. Part of the causeway connecting the island to the state collapsed, NBC News reported.
eBay execs sentenced in 'bizarre, premediated' cyberstalking attack on Natick, Massachusetts, couple
BOSTON — Former eBay executives were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Natick, Massachusetts, couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, was charged with conspiracy...
What’s the Penalty for Not Wearing a Seat Belt in Massachusetts?
Over the past couple of years, we have featured many Massachusetts laws. Some of these laws are downright strange, others are laws that make plenty of sense. Some of the Massachusetts laws that we have covered feature driving/motor vehicle practices. For example, some may not realize this but you can actually fail inspection in Massachusetts if you have worn out windshield wipers. Check out all of the details by going here. In addition, we did a whole article on the legal issues of driving your vehicle in Massachusetts with a dog on your lap. You can view that article by going here.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Massachusetts residents worry about property in hurricane-ravaged Florida
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents with property in southwest Florida and connections to the area are worried about the destruction left behind from Hurricane Ian. The powerful Category 4 storm came onshore Wednesday, trapping people in flooded homes, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.
Is It Illegal to Dress Up as a Police Officer in Massachusetts?
October 1 is just days away and that means the spooky season is right around the corner in Massachusetts. With Halloween knocking at our door, costume ideas for both children and adults are brewing. The costume industry in the U.S. is a $3.6 million business, which experts think could increase in 2022, two years after the pandemic put a dent in sales.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
