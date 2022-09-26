Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
25 years for Karrie Brunswig, driver in November’s deadly hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving in November 2021 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Karrie Brunswig appeared in court Thursday to receive her sentencing for an incident in which she was driving under the influence of cocaine when she was involved in a hit-and-run accident, resulting in the child’s death.
wcbu.org
Man charged with killing his wife and stepson in West Peoria
Authorities say a 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and stepson at their West Peoria home. Rickey J. Payne was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, gun offenses, and obstructing justice, the Peoria County sheriff's office said late Thursday. He was being held at the Peoria County jail.
1470 WMBD
16-year-old facing First Degree Murder for shooting near Taft Homes
PEORIA, Ill — Peoria Police say they’ve taken a juvenile suspect into custody in connection with a deadly shooting near Taft Homes earlier this month. The teen is reportedly now facing murder charges. The shooting happened Tuesday, Sept. 20, when officers found 46-year-old Christopher Tilman of Mableton, Georgia...
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge
A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
WSPY NEWS
Man Facing Federal Charges Following False 911 Call in Fairbury
One person is facing federal charges after making a false 911 call. The Fairbury Police Department was called to the Prairie Central High School homecoming for a report of an active shooter with two fatalities around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and...
25newsnow.com
Alleged dog abuser back in Peoria County jail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms to 25 News that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case, has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince was arrested on Thursday by Sheriff Deputies. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man sentenced to 92 months in prison for possession of a firearm
(25 News Now) - A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 92 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the Thursday sentencing hearing for Lamel Johnson, 39, of the 600 block of East Walnut Street, the...
KFVS12
3 people in custody in connection with deadly shooting near Mount Vernon, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting near Mount Vernon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a man shot at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park around 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 29.
25newsnow.com
Woman sentenced for 2021 hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman has been sentenced to spend the next 25 years of her life in prison after a 2021 hit-and-run that left a 10-year-old dead. Karrie Brunswig was sentenced for leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the November 2021 incident that killed Troy Erving.
1470 WMBD
Alleged animal abuser back in jail
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince, of Dunlap, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Sheriff’s Office charges husband in West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria county deputies are identifying a man now charged in the deaths of his wife and step-child found shot to death inside a West Peoria home early Thursday. Deputies responded around 8:20 a.m. to a home along North Cedar Avenue and West Manor Parkway where...
1470 WMBD
5 arrested for robbery, mob action in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted on 10 charges for alleged involvement in deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on 10 charges after being accused of killing a woman while driving under the influence of drugs last September. Court records show 32-year-old Darien Davis is accused of having multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, when he crashed on N. Sterling Avenue in Peoria. He was previously indicted on similar charges in December 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
wjbc.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead following traffic crash in Bloomington on Saturday
UPDATE – McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has identified the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Downtown Bloomington. Yesenia Navarrete, 29, of Bloomington was pronounced dead on Monday at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. An autopsy is pending. The family shared that Yesenia was able to...
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot
GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
1470 WMBD
Woman found guilty but mentally ill on Woodford County murder charge
EUREKA, Ill. – A Washburn woman was found guilty but mentally ill by a Woodford County jury on a charge of First Degree Murder. Court records indicate Maya Nodine, 19, will be sentenced December 8th after last week’s conviction. The conviction comes after Nodine swerved her car intentionally...
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
starvedrock.media
Prison Sentence Handed Down In Fatal Ottawa Crash
An impaired driver in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Ottawa has found out his sentence. Judge H. Chris Ryan sentenced 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will get 210 days credit towards his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
