Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
QB Tagovailoa listed as active for showdown with Bengals
Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle, although he continued to say he planned to play against the Bengals. For Cincinnati, tackle La'el Collins was...
Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag
Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
How Jalen Hurts’ deeper understanding of the Eagles offense has earned him trust
Shane Steichen often can find himself at the mercy of Jalen Hurts’ preparation. In the seconds leading into each play, when the Eagles offensive coordinator can no longer communicate through the headset and the defense starts hinting at what’s to come, he’s hoping his quarterback is finding the answers on his own.
Sam Farmer’s Week 4 NFL picks
The Los Angeles Times' NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week's matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week's record 7-9 (.438); season 27-20-1 (.575). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 27-21 (.563). Times Pacific.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off field in stretcher in Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game
CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher in the second quarter of his team’s Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The third-year quarterback was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with head and...
Hines Ward Puts Blame on Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- During an appearance on the North Shore Drive Podcast with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Bittner, former Steelers receiver Hines Ward talked about what he thinks is at the root of the offenses' slow start. Ward didn't blame offensive coordinator Matt Canada, like many fans have, for the 18...
Mike Preston: Ravens offensive line needs stability, and Ronnie Stanley could provide it
BALTIMORE — As the Ravens continue to tinker and revamp their team, the offensive line remains perhaps the biggest question mark. Right now, the unit is a revolving door, even though it seemed to find some rhythm in Sunday’s 37-26 win over the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills will be a much bigger challenge because they have the No. 2 ranked run defense in the NFL led by Von Miller, Gregory Rousseau, Boogie Basham and Jordan Phillips.
Report: Tua Tagovailoa Scans are Negative for Broken Bones
The Dolphins quarterback was able to return home with the rest of his team on Thursday night.
Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays
Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
Eagles React to Impending Return of Their Super Bowl-Winning Coach, Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA – Minnesota receiver Jalen Reagor and Washington quarterback Carson Wentz were just the appetizers, former teammates the Eagles dined on the past two weeks. Now comes the main course – Doug Pederson. The coach who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory just five years...
Nick Martin Preps For Commanders Debut Against Older Cowboys Brother Zack
The Washington Commanders have arguably their biggest game on the schedule this weekend ... a matchup with the loathed Dallas Cowboys on the road. For a team that's started 1-2, it's a big game, but more than just the fact that the team's record isn't where it wants to be.
