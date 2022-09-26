ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

QB Tagovailoa listed as active for showdown with Bengals

Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle, although he continued to say he planned to play against the Bengals. For Cincinnati, tackle La'el Collins was...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag

Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hines Ward Puts Blame on Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- During an appearance on the North Shore Drive Podcast with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Bittner, former Steelers receiver Hines Ward talked about what he thinks is at the root of the offenses' slow start. Ward didn't blame offensive coordinator Matt Canada, like many fans have, for the 18...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay

Lambeau Field was built in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1957. The Boston/New England Patriots have been playing professional football since 1959. Between them, the Patriots and Green Bay Packers have two of the richest heritages in the NFL with a combined 10 Super Bowls. But in one of the weirdest...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians

They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has. Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.
BASEBALL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tigers sweep Royals, equal season-long six-game win streak

DETROIT — AJ Hinch has been thinking about moving Akil Baddoo into the leadoff spot for a while now. But he wanted him to earn the privilege, which he certainly did hitting .300 with a .400 on-base average the last two weeks. Baddoo then validated the strategy Thursday afternoon,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
