Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QB Tagovailoa listed as active for showdown with Bengals
Despite being banged up, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as active for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle, although he continued to say he planned to play against the Bengals. For Cincinnati, tackle La'el Collins was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chris Jones: Still No Clarity on Unsportsmanlike Conduct Flag
Late in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, defensive tackle Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an exchange involving Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. That penalty allowed the Colts to continue a drive that was otherwise dead, eventually leading to them scoring a game-winning touchdown later on. Jones accepted responsibility for his words after the game, but he's still a bit unclear as to why things unfolded the way they did.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hines Ward Puts Blame on Steelers Players, Not Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- During an appearance on the North Shore Drive Podcast with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Adam Bittner, former Steelers receiver Hines Ward talked about what he thinks is at the root of the offenses' slow start. Ward didn't blame offensive coordinator Matt Canada, like many fans have, for the 18...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Jalen Hurts’ deeper understanding of the Eagles offense has earned him trust
Shane Steichen often can find himself at the mercy of Jalen Hurts’ preparation. In the seconds leading into each play, when the Eagles offensive coordinator can no longer communicate through the headset and the defense starts hinting at what’s to come, he’s hoping his quarterback is finding the answers on his own.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off field in stretcher in Dolphins-Bengals Thursday night game
CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher in the second quarter of his team’s Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The third-year quarterback was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with head and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay
Lambeau Field was built in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1957. The Boston/New England Patriots have been playing professional football since 1959. Between them, the Patriots and Green Bay Packers have two of the richest heritages in the NFL with a combined 10 Super Bowls. But in one of the weirdest...
Amazon Prime Video’s Coverage of Tua Tagovailoa’s Head Injury Was a Mixed Bag
Prime Video’s postgame show did what its halftime show failed to do.
NFL・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians
They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has. Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tigers sweep Royals, equal season-long six-game win streak
DETROIT — AJ Hinch has been thinking about moving Akil Baddoo into the leadoff spot for a while now. But he wanted him to earn the privilege, which he certainly did hitting .300 with a .400 on-base average the last two weeks. Baddoo then validated the strategy Thursday afternoon,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles React to Impending Return of Their Super Bowl-Winning Coach, Doug Pederson
PHILADELPHIA – Minnesota receiver Jalen Reagor and Washington quarterback Carson Wentz were just the appetizers, former teammates the Eagles dined on the past two weeks. Now comes the main course – Doug Pederson. The coach who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory just five years...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Martin Preps For Commanders Debut Against Older Cowboys Brother Zack
The Washington Commanders have arguably their biggest game on the schedule this weekend ... a matchup with the loathed Dallas Cowboys on the road. For a team that's started 1-2, it's a big game, but more than just the fact that the team's record isn't where it wants to be.
