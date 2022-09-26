Read full article on original website
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
SFGate
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
SFGate
Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
SFGate
Man Arrested For Allegedly Cutting Telecommunication Lines
FREMONT (BCN) A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cutting telecommunication lines in Fremont, police said Friday. Roshan Patel was arrested Wednesday after Fremont police investigated several acts of vandalism over the past month that resulted in $300,000 in damage and affected phone and internet service for thousands of Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon customers.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
SFGate
Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night
Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
'A fluke': The world's oldest webcam is still watching over San Francisco
"What happens on FogCam stays on FogCam."
San Francisco’s Zuni Cafe is losing its longtime chef Nate Norris
Hopefully the wood-fired brick oven chicken for two will remain on the menu.
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
The Daily 09-29-22 The San Francisco origins of the term 'sugar daddy'
Alma de Bretteville is one of those local figures whose legacy stretches near and far — though you probably never realized it. As the legend goes, de Bretteville was the muse who inspired artist Robert Aitken to design the sculpture on top of the Dewey Monument in Union Square after her. 'Big Alma' also coined the term "sugar daddy," which makes so much more sense in context. As one of the city's most distinguished socialites, she could have spent her life soaking up her riches. Instead, she was instrumental in bringing world-class art to San Francisco.
SFGate
Woman Involved In Several Hit-And-Run Collisions In August Succumbs To Her Injuries
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman who was involved in three separate hit-and-run collisions in the span of a hour on Aug. 22 has succumbed to her injuries, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said that at approximately 3:15 p.m., a woman driving a large pickup truck towing a...
SFGate
Man Arrested After Stealing Public Works Truck
PACIFICA (BCN) A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly stole a Pacifica city public works truck, according to police. The truck was reported stolen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard and was seen traveling south on state Highway 1. Police shared the information about the theft with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, and their deputies spotted the truck about 30 minutes later as well as the Atascadero man suspected of stealing it, police said.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SFGate
Power Outage Expected To Last Until Afternoon
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A power outage in Rohnert Park that began overnight is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. A department news release issued at 6 a.m. did not specify a cause of the outage but did provide a map of the area affected.
Car-free live music, art return to San Francisco's Valencia Street
Every Friday and Saturday, a stretch of Valencia Street will feature lots of entertainment, sans car traffic.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On U.S. Highway 101 Thursday Night
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose. The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. There were at least two vehicles involved in the incident.
SFGate
The best cheap dates in San Francisco
Is there a better place to fall in love than San Francisco? Sure, plenty of folks talk about how hard it is to meet someone decent here. But once you do meet someone, it’s like the city rises up to nurture that connection and help it grow. As someone...
