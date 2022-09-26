ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments

The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested For Allegedly Cutting Telecommunication Lines

FREMONT (BCN) A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cutting telecommunication lines in Fremont, police said Friday. Roshan Patel was arrested Wednesday after Fremont police investigated several acts of vandalism over the past month that resulted in $300,000 in damage and affected phone and internet service for thousands of Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon customers.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night

Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-29-22 The San Francisco origins of the term 'sugar daddy'

Alma de Bretteville is one of those local figures whose legacy stretches near and far — though you probably never realized it. As the legend goes, de Bretteville was the muse who inspired artist Robert Aitken to design the sculpture on top of the Dewey Monument in Union Square after her.  'Big Alma' also coined the term "sugar daddy," which makes so much more sense in context.  As one of the city's most distinguished socialites, she could have spent her life soaking up her riches. Instead, she was instrumental in bringing world-class art to San Francisco. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested After Stealing Public Works Truck

PACIFICA (BCN) A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly stole a Pacifica city public works truck, according to police. The truck was reported stolen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard and was seen traveling south on state Highway 1. Police shared the information about the theft with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, and their deputies spotted the truck about 30 minutes later as well as the Atascadero man suspected of stealing it, police said.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Power Outage Expected To Last Until Afternoon

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A power outage in Rohnert Park that began overnight is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety. A department news release issued at 6 a.m. did not specify a cause of the outage but did provide a map of the area affected.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On U.S. Highway 101 Thursday Night

SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose. The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. There were at least two vehicles involved in the incident.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The best cheap dates in San Francisco

Is there a better place to fall in love than San Francisco? Sure, plenty of folks talk about how hard it is to meet someone decent here. But once you do meet someone, it’s like the city rises up to nurture that connection and help it grow. As someone...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

