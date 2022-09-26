FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...

