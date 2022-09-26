ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighthouse Point, FL

nypressnews.com

Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Argelia Infante was last seen in the Coral Way area on Thursday. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, long dark...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
COOPER CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Dog#Lighthouse Point Police
WSVN-TV

2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wlrn.org

Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees

Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park

FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
GREENACRES, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

