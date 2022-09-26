Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team prepare supplies at RSW Airport in Fort Myers
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Team arrived at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers to prep supplies as they make their way to areas that experienced the most destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The team left from their headquarters in...
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
WSVN-TV
South Florida rescue teams mobilize to assist areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have headed out to help storm stricken parts of the state where residents are barely beginning to put their lives back together. Rescue teams have been dropping into areas that can’t be accessed right now after Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida.
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Argelia Infante was last seen in the Coral Way area on Thursday. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, long dark...
Mall at Wellington Green evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out
The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated Wednesday and emergency crews responded to the scene after a small kitchen fire broke out, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
Click10.com
Tornadoes leave extensive damage behind in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Several streets, neighborhoods and local businesses in Cooper City sustained extensive damage Tuesday night, and the damage is continuing Wednesday as Hurricane Ian draws closer to a Category 5 storm. The outer bands of Hurricane Ian left streets completely flooded and some roads blocked as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Search and rescue teams sent to West Coast in support of Hurricane Ian
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida search and rescue crews are ready to give their support to the west coast of Florida. Members of Florida Task Force 2 took boats and other equipment on Wednesday to the West Coast. They will wait for the storm to clear, along Alligator...
WSVN-TV
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
wlrn.org
Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees
Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
850wftl.com
Local man dies after his vehicle became airborne and struck a tree
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — A 33-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The incident occurred on Sept. 24th in the area of McNab Road and South Dixie Highway. The Broward County Sheriff’s office says that the victim, Johnnie Young, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Possible tornando damaged Davie mobile home park
FORT LAUDERDALE - At least 10 mobile homes were damaged overnight by a possible tornado in Davie. Several homes were severely damaged at the mobile home park in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. The high winds ripped the siding off some homes and also mangled a carport, the flying aluminum hit caused the power to go out after it hit a power line. "My phone went off at 1:27 a.m., it woke me up, I looked outside and I saw their home, it was just, it was bad. It felt like a freight train...
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
cw34.com
Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
cw34.com
Man shot by deputy dies after firing gun in a Publix parking lot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was shot by deputies in a Publix parking lot. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Jose Villanueva, 21, was a potential danger to the patrons at a Publix in Greenacres after he fired a gun in the parking lot.
Cars Flipped & Other Damage At Senior Community Near Delray Beach
Cars were flipped over and damage was done to at least one apartment building at King's Point near Delray Beach.
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
Residents Of Delray Beach 55 & Over Community Hit By EF-2 Tornado Relocated
A number of residents who were evacuated have been relocated to another retirement community, Fountainview in West Palm Beach. They are receiving full accommodations while staying in guest suites.
Comments / 1