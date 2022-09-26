Read full article on original website
Binance Coin [BNB] may disappoint traders in Q4 based on these reasons
Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance in the month of September was anything but noteworthy. However, despite its standing on crypto charts, the exchange token still managed to perform well on other fronts as per a new report. According to BNBburn, the number of tokens burned in the third quarter (Q3)...
Bitcoin’s roller coaster ride had these turns to reach below $20k
Assessing the broader market condition, in the current times, cryptocurrency hype looks to be fading away into the mist as per Santiment. In fact, crypto-related commentary hasn’t been this scarce since the end of 2020. That being said, the price of the king coin witnessed yet another correction below...
Bitcoin: Despite crossing $20k, short-term holders bleed dry this bear season
Bitcoin’s [BTC] rejection of the $20K level last week led to the suffering of short-term holders. As per a latest Glassnode report short-term holders of the asset suffered significant unrealized losses. HODLers have remained consistent and have continued to hold on to their supply despite the turbulence in the...
Bitcoin’s emission rate might surprise HODLers in this bear season
The bear market has been in effect for some time, and it may have resulted in Bitcoin reducing its emissions. The reports from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed a decline in Bitcoin power demand and consumption. This has also resulted in a decrease in emissions. Well, the drop...
ApeCoin’s ventures may garner whale attention, but will bulls follow the whales
ApeCoin is not ‘monkeying’ around as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) token has managed to get the attention of Ethereum whales. ApeCoin’s community has put forth multiple proposals off late. Furthermore, the events around the BAYC token could also be the reason for the alt’s popularity among the whales.
VeChain’s (VET) mainnet sees ~700k transactions but traders must be aware of…
VeChain, a platform that allowed businesses to create and execute decentralized applications (dApp) using VeChain (VET) was trending at press time. From the token trending the green to transactions occurring on the network- things looked optimistic for the #35th ranked crypto. Trusting the future. VET, the native token witnessed a...
Ethereum [ETH]: Why this pro-ETH metric needs a closer look
The bear market appears to be in full swing, despite a few stray spikes in the prices of some crypto-assets. In fact, the general sentiment towards Ethereum [ETH] seemed to be one of fear, as per the Ethereum Fear and Greed Index at press time. The surge in fear, however,...
As Bitcoin reclaims $20k, can BTC traders drive bulls to aim for the sky
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The downtrend from November was still in play for Bitcoin [BTC]. The ascent back above $20k can be encouraging for lower timeframe traders and liquidated many participants bearishly positioned.
Fantom posts 5% gains in the past day but can sellers seize the upper hand soon
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom [FTM] appreciated nearly 7% from the lows of the previous trading day. The lower timeframe indicators pointed toward a bullish bias. Yet, caution was desirable, especially for buyers.
Chainlink’s SWIFT uptick in price and everything latest to know
Interbank messaging system SWIFT on 28 September announced its partnership with Chainlink to work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) project. It will incorporate Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as an initial proof of concept. Thereby, commanding on-chain token transfers. Ergo, with Chainlink’s help, SWIFT would deepen its foot in the...
This USDC metric is hot off the press and here’s what it’s telling you
Circle [USDC] announced that it was adding a series of chains to its network. In an official statement released during the Converge 2022 event, the financial technology company announced that it was onboarding five blockchains to the USDC ecosystem. Interestingly, these new chains consisted of both Layer-one (L1), and mostly...
Polygon traders wishing for auto’MATIC’ surges may be unhappy because…
Polygon and its MATIC token are headed for interesting times especially with the latest developments. The Ethereum L2 recently confirmed a collaboration with the Robinhood trading platform and their new relationship just reached an important milestone. Polygon previously announced a partnership with Robinhood and the same impacted MATIC’s price action....
Chiliz revisits a support zone, bulls can look to take profit at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chiliz has performed well in the month of September. The rally two weeks ago measured 60% from the lows to the swing high. Despite a 15% pullback over the past week, the longer-term outlook remained bullish for CHZ.
Here’s why Terra Classic traders shouldn’t get blindsided by LUNC’s 60% surge
Holders of Terra Classic [LUNC] registered gains during the intraday trading session on 26 September as the price of the asset immediately surged by over 30% following Binance’s announcement. Leading exchange, Binance, released an announcement blog on 26 September. Binance informed its users of the implementation of a burn...
Wanchain launches cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
Acquire.Fi launches the $ACQ token!
Acquire.Fi launched its native token ($ACQ) on the 28th of September 2022. Trading was scheduled to go live on the KuCoin centralized exchange at 15:00 pm UTC, with KuCoin adding support to the ACQ/USDC trading pair. Five minutes later, the token was listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange. Following the...
Litecoin’s key PoW metric has some tips for LTC’s long-term holders
Litecoin [LTC] witnessed considerable growth on the price front over the last three months. The altcoin also showcased a positive move in the crypto mining space. Interestingly, it has been consistently improving its hashrate and mining profitability. A growing hashrate for any proof of work (PoW) network indicates strength and...
SOL developments: Short-term plan or long-term fix to boost investor morale?
Solana [SOL] founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, talked about the progress of Solana’s technology department via a tweet published on 27 September. According to the tweet, Solana’s development progress has been going as planned. The Solana team also upgraded their QUIC protocol. In the coming future, Anatoly stated that wallets,...
XRP could offer a selling opportunity soon, watch out for…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin bounced from the $18.5k support region and climbed as high as $19.8k, before declining. At the time of writing, Bitcoin stood at $19.4k, and rejection at $19.6k would mean another move back below the $19k mark.
Ethereum falls below $1320, can traders look to short the bounce
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum loses PoC, a retest of $1327 as resistance brewing. Could the retest end up in a short squeeze with a move to $1400, or can the bears hold...
