After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to call out coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling during Sunday night’s loss to Denver, at one point mouthing, “All your plays suck, man.”
The NFL hasn’t made a decision on whether to move the Week 4 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet. They have, however, decided on a venue should they need to move the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL executive Jeff Miller...
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews isn’t sure what the protocol is for formally announcing his retirement from the NFL. However, after 10 seasons in Green Bay and one season with the Los Angeles Rams, he is ready to call it a career. “My playing days are over,”...
To paraphrase Han Solo, “Never tell me the odds - unless they show a 99.9% likelihood of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.”. Tonight, the Mariners embark on a 10 game homestand to close out the regular season, and there is a 99.9% chance that one of those games will end with the first playoff clinching celebration the T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field clubhouse has seen in more than two decades (And yes, said celebration could come after a loss - we’ll get to that in a bit.).
Eli Manning is walking back on a jab he made at Russell Wilson on Monday night. It was a pretty funny one too, and it happened on Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett struggled to handle play-calling and game-management duties through his first two games in the NFL. Hackett was often late to get plays in to quarterback Russell Wilson, which led to multiple delay-of-game penalties. Hackett’s indecision on fourth down was clearly a problem, and he knew it.
Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
The official TikTok account for NBC Sports, @nbcsports, shared a snippet of what might be the greatest halftime performance we've ever seen. And no, it's not a famous artist. Save that for the Super Bowl. We promise you that this is way better. The Seattle Seahawks decided to host a...
When the Seahawks decided to part ways with Bobby Wagner, the team pointed to Cody Barton as a reason why. So far, the fourth-year linebacker has been disappointing.
