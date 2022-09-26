ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Florida Highway Patrol Seeking Hit And Run Driver Who Crashed Into A New Port Richey Teen

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSLOY_0iBEgoM000 Suspects and Pickup Truck, Source: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver(s) that hit a 14-year-old boy with a pickup truck and fled the scene.

According to troopers, a Ford F150, was traveling eastbound along Fargo Drive, on September 18, 2022, at 7:02 PM.

Near Overhill Drive, the driver lost control of the vehicle which departed the roadway and struck a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of Fargo Drive.

After briefly stopping, the driver fled the scene of the crash which resulted in serious injuries to the child.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.

