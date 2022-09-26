Florida Highway Patrol Seeking Hit And Run Driver Who Crashed Into A New Port Richey Teen

Suspects and Pickup Truck, Source: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver(s) that hit a 14-year-old boy with a pickup truck and fled the scene.

According to troopers, a Ford F150, was traveling eastbound along Fargo Drive, on September 18, 2022, at 7:02 PM.

Near Overhill Drive, the driver lost control of the vehicle which departed the roadway and struck a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of Fargo Drive.

After briefly stopping, the driver fled the scene of the crash which resulted in serious injuries to the child.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement