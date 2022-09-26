Sean McDermott provides numbers Bills injury updates, post Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins.

In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Now the list grows as head coach Sean McDermott updated the health status of several players on Monday, one day following the loss.

Find the full list of updates below:

CB Christian Benford

Benford suffered a broken hand. He will have surgery on Tuesday. McDermott said the Bills expect Benford to miss a “couple weeks” due to the injury.

OL Tommy Doyle

Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (72). (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Doyle, making his season debut, tore his ACL. McDermott said his season is over.

QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Finally, good news. Allen is not injured. He appeared to sustain a knock to his hand in Miami, but he’s fine. McDermott only said he’s “sore.”

WR Jake Kumerow

Jake Kumerow #15 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

McDermott only mentioned that Kumerow’s ankle injury he suffered in Miami is a high-ankle sprain. While no timetable was given, the nature of such an injury usually requires a player to miss at least a few weeks.

OL Ryan Bates

Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates (71) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bates is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after leaving the Dolphins matchup. As is typically the case with such an injury, coaches cannot comment much and McDermott did not provide further detail yet.