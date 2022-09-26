Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Local shelters prepare for homeless guests ahead of storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the weather gets bad, we often want to stay home, but what about those who have no place to call home?. We went to the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, where those without a home are welcomed to take shelter. “As things get colder,...
WRDW-TV
Local cat, raccoon advances in bids to be America’s Favorite Pet
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two CSRA pets have advanced in their bids to become America’s Favorite Pet. Tyson the cat and Tico the raccoon are both in the top 5 of their groups. We told you earlier this month about Tyson, who was injured by a dog when he was just a month old. He can’t use his back legs, but that’s not stopping him.
WRDW-TV
‘I’m afraid’: Old school stirs angst in Sand Hills community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Augusta’s Sand Hills community are complaining about parties and other activities taking place at the abandoned Weed School. Here’s how the city is pushing for answers and what code enforcement has to say about the building. “It upsets me,” said Veronica Bogans,...
WRDW-TV
Divers bring closure to families while cleaning up waterways
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two guys from our region found a new hobby exploring all the random stuff that ends up underwater in local rivers and ponds. They started looking to remove things like cars as a cleanup effort, then things took a turn. Their new hobby went from cleaning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Local communities get ready for whatever Ian may bring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian makes its way near the CSRA, counties are getting ready for the storm. Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Although we’re not going to feel the full effects of Ian after it comes ashore again near Charleston on Friday, there will be some impacts in the CSRA in the form of rain and wind.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Morning Mix- Brave the Shave, events for fall, and more!
Major Jonathan Meyer explains upcoming fall events with the Salvation Army of Augusta.
wgac.com
Rescue Of The Week – Ranger
Meet our Rescue of the Week – Ranger. He’s a medium-sized tan lab mix. He’s the dog version of hearing your friends say, “He has a great personality”. He just doesn’t stand out in a crowd, he’s been at the shelter since the first of August.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Achievement rate among special ed students falls short in Richmond Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than one out of every ten students is disabled in the Richmond County School District. The ITEAM found the school system receives extra tax dollars for every student receiving special education. But as the ITEAM uncovered, the achievement rate among these special students falls shamefully...
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Augusta family to compete on Family Feud tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta family will be featured on an all-new episode of Family Feud tonight. Our morning team got an exclusive sneak preview ahead of Tuesday night's show. You can catch Family Feud tonight and every weeknight at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
Hotels prepare for possible influx of hurricane evacuees
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some local hotels are already preparing for any guests who may arrive while evacuating from the storm. As Floridians and even some South Carolinians flee the path of the storm. A few might make their way to the Garden City. Hampton Inn & Suites Regional Human Resource Manager, Chastady Bynes, is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community. The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
Commissioners question trees cut down at the Augusta Common
There's dirt where four trees once stood in the Augusta Common, city leaders saying they didn't know about it until the complaints started.
WRDW-TV
New Aiken Tech partnership aims to ease nurse shortage
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past few years, we’ve seen a shortage of nurses after the pandemic and other issues at hospitals across the country. Aiken Technical College is partnering with Grand Canyon University to create a program aimed at getting more students degrees and ultimately into the field.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Olde Edgefield Grille serves modern food in historic home
Old Edgefield Grille serves modern food in the chandelier-lit rooms of a 1909 Victorian home. A short walk from the town square, it is a handy destination for a polite lunch. In the evening, a visit feels more deluxe, secluded and romantic. For an amorous date or a marriage proposal, this could be the place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank unveils new refrigerated truck
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank has unveiled a new refrigerated food truck. This comes after Golden Harvest says it’s seeing one in eight people in our area being food insecure because of inflation. They also say they received a $52,000 grant that will help them with...
WJBF.com
JENNIE: 25th Anniversary news anchor promo
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It doesn’t even seem possible that 25 years have passed since I started anchoring the evening news at WJBF NewsChannel 6. My children were 2, 3 and 4 at the time! As retired minister Gary Redding once said, when introducing me to an audience at First Baptist Church NA, I had “put in a day’s work before I went to work!”
WRDW-TV
One person dead after shooting in Augusta; victim ID’d
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, the latest victim of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near 12th Street after deputies were called there before 11:30 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Burke County officials prepare for potential problems from Ian
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Ian. Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action for any storm damage or power outages. “We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cellphones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.
Comments / 0