ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, OH

Senators, Sissel run past Tigers

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjteK_0iBEfmcl00
West senior quarterback Mitchell Irwin (4) uncorks a pass during the first half of the Senators’ week-six win over Waverly. Courtesy of Joey Shupert, photojoeonline.com

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The West Senators jumped out to a three-touchdown lead — and held off a furious Waverly comeback attempt — in their 49-42 home victory over the Tigers on Friday night in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

The win is West’s first over Waverly since the 2017 season, which later saw the Senators finish the year with a 10-2 record — including a playoff win over Martins Ferry.

The Senators outgained the visiting Tigers in total yardage 471-355 — and nearly doubled their rushing output, thanks to another huge game on the ground by senior Ryan Sissel.

Sissel toted the ball 32 times of West’s 57 offensive plays, and amassed 232 yards rushing with four touchdowns.

Two of those paydirt trips were from a yard away in the second quarter, followed by a 54-yard third-quarter jaunt — which made it 33-21 West with five minutes remaining in the period.

Mason Parker, who had a 28-yard touchdown run that made it 41-21 with only 13 minutes and 36 seconds to go, chipped in 43 yards on seven carries.

After a punt ended the Senators’ first offensive series, their offense would put together six straight touchdown drives.

West junior Jeffery Bishop caught a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Mitchell Irwin.

Bishop’s first touchdown grab was a 24-yard gain that put the Senators ahead 7-0 near the end of the first quarter, following a made extra point by Carson Malnar.

With only three minutes and five seconds left in the opening period, that pitch-and-catch capped an 11-play, 48-yard scoring drive.

Later in the first half, midway through the second period, Bishop caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Irwin —making it 21-0 at that point.

In total, the senior wideout tallied 127 yards on only five catches.

The Tigers trailed 21-0 in the second quarter, before falling behind 27-7 in the second and 41-21 in the third.

The Tigers twice got to within six points —at 27-21 in the third and at 41-35 a full 12 minutes and six seconds later with 8:18 remaining.

The Senators’ second-longest scoring series of 10 plays and 50 yards, and a two-yard TD run AND a two-point conversion run by Sissel, sealed the win with only 2:25 left —making it 49-35.

Waverly scored a seven-yard touchdown with 2:04 to play in the fourth to bring its deficit to within seven points at 49-42— after trailing by 20 or more points on three separate occasions.

However, after West recovered a Waverly onside-kick attempt, the Senators were able to run out the clock to secure the victory.

Waverly quarterback Mason Kelly completed two-thirds (20) of his 30 pass attempts for 204 yards and five touchdowns —11 completions of which went to Mason Pollard (98 yards and 2 TD), four to Hudson Kelly (55 yards and 2TD), and three to Kody Swords (51 yards and one TD).

Jase Hurd had that final touchdown for the Tigers, which made it 49-42 and with 2:04 to play, combined with Hunter Hauck’s six of six successful extra-point kicks.

Hurd helped the Tiger chargeback with 128 yards on 25 carries.

Kelly’s counterpart Irwin was incomplete on only one of 10 passes, with 191 yards and the two TD tosses to Bishop.

Malnar made three extra-point kicks for the Senators for their first three PATs, as Bishop and Sissel with two-point runs made up the final two conversion tries.

Defensively, Sissel and Cole Windsor were credited with 16 tackles apiece, followed by 13 from Parker.

West (5-1), riding a five-game winning streak, will travel to Minford on Friday night — seeking a 2-0 start to its SOC II slate.

***

BOX SCORE

Waverly 0 14 7 21 — 42

West 7 20 14 8 — 49

West — Jeffery Bishop, 24-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar kick), 3:05, 1st (7-0 West)

West — Ryan Sissel, 1-yard run (Carson Malnar kick), 11:34, 2nd (14-0 West)

West — Jeffery Bishop, 52-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Carson Malnar kick), 5:47, 2nd (21-0 West)

Waverly — Hudson Kelly, 22-yard pass from Mason Kelly (Hunter Hauck kick), 2:29, 2nd (21-7 West)

West — Ryan Sissel, 1-yard run (kick failed), 1:23, 2nd (27-7 West)

Waverly — Kody Swords, 29-yard pass from Mason Kelly (Hunter Hauck kick), :03, 2nd (27-14 West)

Waverly — Mason Pollard, 8-yard pass from Mason Kelly (Hunter Hauck kick), 8:24, 3rd (27-21 West)

West — Ryan Sissel, 54-yard run (pass failed), 5:01, 3rd (33-21 West)

West — Mason Parker, 28-yard run (Jeffery Bishop run), 1:36, 3rd (41-21 West)

Waverly — Mason Pollard, 15-yard pass from Mason Kelly (Hunter Hauck kick), 11:32, 4th (41-28 West)

Waverly — Hudson Kelly, 15-yard pass from Mason Kelly (Hunter Hauck kick), 8:18, 4th (41-35 West)

West — Ryan Sissel, 2-yard run (Ryan Sissel run), 2:25, 4th (49-35 West)

Waverly — Jase Hurd, 7-yard run (Hunter Hauck kick), 2:04, 4th (49-42 West)

Team stats Waverly West

Plays 65 57

Yards (Pass-Rush) 355 (204-151) 471 (191-280)

First Downs 22 24

Turnovers 0 0

Penalties 7 for 52 yards 8 for 91 yards

Time of Possession 20:16 27:44

Individual stats

Passing: Mason Kelly (W) 20-30 204 yards 5TD; Mitchell Irwin (PW) 9-10 191 2TD

Rushing: Jase Hurd (W) 25-128 TD, Peyton Harris (W) 6-25, Quinton Hurd (W) 2-2, Hudson Kelly (W) 1-(-1); Ryan Sissel (PW) 32-224 4TD, Mason Parker (PW) 7-43 TD, Mitchell Irwin (PW) 4-3, Jeffery Bishop (PW) 2-9, Hayden Lore (PW) 2-4,

Receiving: Mason Pollard (W) 11-98 2TD, Hudson Kelly (W) 4-55 2TD, Kody Swords (W) 3-51 TD, Wyatt Crabtree (W) 1-2, Jase Hurd (W) 1-(-2); Jeffery Bishop (PW) 5-127 2TD, Cole Tipton 1-28, Alex Blevins (PW) 1-15, Brandon Anderson (PW) 1-15, Brandon Barfield (PW) 1-6

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Undefeated Bobcats blank Vikings

FRANKLIN FURNACE — You really can’t blame the Green Bobcats for being defensive about their undefeated record so far this football fall. Symmes Valley found that out firsthand. Although indeed the run-oriented Bobcats have put pinball-like offensive numbers up, Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener was...
Portsmouth Daily Times

West rolls into Falcons’ Nest

SCIOTO COUNTY — On paper, entering Friday night — and the final day of most definitely a September to remember — the West Senators appear to be on a rushing roll. The Senators, short of an undefeated season so far by a single solitary point at Fairland, are 5-1 with five consecutive victories —four of which came at the refurbished “Rock”, as part of a rare four-game homestand.
MINFORD, OH
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Gallia Academy

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy has made its way up the Ohio River. With the turning of autumn leaves, odds of earning one are dwindling if you’re not in mid-season form. A team that’s been consistent all season is Gallia Academy. Friday...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Trojans take down Hornets in shootout

COAL GROVE — For the second consecutive meeting at Coal Grove’s Patterson Field, the Portsmouth Trojans tangled with the Coal Grove Hornets in an Ohio Valley Conference football shootout. Only this time on Friday night, the Trojans triumphed —as Portsmouth senior quarterback Tyler Duncan stung the previously-undefeated Hornets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Waverly, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

West, Lady Jeeps qualify for district golf

PIKETON — For the second consecutive season, the senior-laden West Lady Senators are playing golf in October. Only this year, the junior-stockpiled South Webster Lady Jeeps join them —as well as Valley sophomore Sidney Jones. That’s because, based on performances from Monday’s wind-driven Division II girls golf sectional...
Portsmouth Daily Times

Indians chop down young Oaks

OAK HILL —Valley senior George Arnett scored via three varying means, fellow senior Colton Buckle ran for two touchdowns and kicked five extra points, and the visiting Indians didn’t allow an Oak Hill point until the game’s final play. In all, it added up to the Indians...
Centre Daily

Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers
FOX Sports

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

The history and future of Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ironton Tribune

Win by default

ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Ironton Tribune

Counseling Center has grand opening

For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe filmmaker sells out movie premiere

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in the world premiere of, How I Got Here.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 13: Defense introduces reasonable doubt with shoes, while state goes over phone records in Wagner trial

WAVERLY, Ohio — The thirteenth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County saw reasonable doubt introduced for the first time in the trial that has spanned three weeks, with several more weeks to follow. Also today, jurors saw security video from around the area showing — what the state says — are the Wagners driving to commit the crimes.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.

State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
131
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy