REDSUNSET
3d ago
Petty... Theres REAL criminals out there... but a Dr prescribing Medical Marijuana Cards is criminal?? OVER A FLOWER... 🙃🙃🙃
KMOV
Metro East family organizes to help loved ones, other Hurricane Ian victims
WOOD RIVER (KMOV) - It’s just off East St. Louis Avenue in Wood River, Illinois, where you will find Angela Valdes. However, her heart is thousands of miles away. “I was going to fly back because that’s my nature. I want to be there with my family. I want to be in the middle of helping people, but unfortunately, they shut the airports down before I could get back there,” said Valdes.
KMOV
DEA trains local law enforcement on drug overdose death investigations
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The fight against fentanyl is growing as steps are being taken to save lives across the St. Louis area. The DEA trained local and state law enforcement agencies on how to better investigate overdose deaths. The St. Peters Police Department was one of 50 law enforcement...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary: SWADE
Multiple locations including 6166 Delmar Boulevard, 314-924-6502. Let’s face it: The lure of convenience with Amazon or your local big-box behemoth is real. Yet St. Louis has great boutiques where you can snag much better, more unique finds, from sleek, retro furniture to designer duds on the cheap to cheeky mugs and T-shirts for the bad boss in all of us. You just have to put in the work. Shopping local is a treasure hunt, and the fun involves not just finding items within the store, but finding the stores themselves. These hidden gems are sprinkled around the city for you to discover. And once you do, you’ll feel good knowing that your money is staying right here in St. Louis to support your neighbor. Pop in, say hi to the proprietors, and let yourself discover something new. —Rosalind Early.
KMOV
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
KMOV
Local volunteers head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Responders from across the St. Louis region are gearing up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has more than a dozen volunteers from the area heading to Florida. One of the last American Red Cross responder groups will leave around 8 a.m. Thursday to head down to impacted areas in the Sunshine state. Duties will range from handing out supplies to running shelters if needed.
krcgtv.com
Missouri Supreme Court sets execution date for convicted Wright City killer
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court Thursday issued a warrant of execution for convicted murderer Scott McLaughlin of Wright City who was convicted of the 2003 stabbing death of a former girlfriend. The court set McLaughlin's death for a 24-hour period beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 3,...
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly steals motorcycle from another man in Hillsboro
A 36-year-old St. Louis man allegedly threatened another man with a gun before taking the victim’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle from outside a home in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road north of Hillsboro, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said he rode to the house at...
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KMOV
Attempted escapees injure guard at Juvenile Detention Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers are accused of assaulting a guard in an attempt to escape the Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three detainees aged 14, 16 and 17 assaulted an employee late Sunday night at 3847 Enright Avenue. One of them asked to use the bathroom and once the guard opened the jail cell, he was punched and knocked to the ground. The teens took the guard’s keys and began opening other jail cells.
KMOV
Shriners Hospital for Children helps girl with Amniotic Band Syndrome
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- KMOV will be airing a telethon on October 13 to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children. News 4′s Steve Harris tells Hannah’s story ahead of the event.
KMOV
St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families. This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies
The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it’s time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don’t overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese
One alumna argues for her school to leave the Archdiocese and operate independently
Washington Missourian
VIDEO: Sheriff's Office alerts community to a local scam
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office would like to alert our community to a few scams that they have been made aware of. A scammer will call and claim to be an official from our office. Scammers have recently called from 636-366-0811 and 636-318-9577, identifying themselves as Captain Scott Duck or Officer Beckett. The scammer will then tell you that you have failed to appear, that you have a judgment against you and your wages will be garnished, or that you have an outstanding warrant and that you must pay fees to clear these things up.
