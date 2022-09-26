ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KPBS

Rally held to protest state's exclusion of a local health plan

Representatives from Community Health Group are pushing back against a recent state decision to remove it from San Diego County. Dozens turned out downtown Thursday to protest the state of California’s decision to exclude Community Health Group as a Medi-Cal provider after next year. The group said it has...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

San Diego health officials remind parents of the risks of teen marijuana use

San Diego health officials last week highlighted the mental health-related risks of marijuana, particularly frequent use of high-potency cannabis among youth. The potency of cannabis — measured by the amount of THC found in products — has been on the rise for years, with a roughly 0.20 percent increase every year from 1970 to 2017, according to a study published by the Society for the Study of Addiction. THC is the chemical that gives cannabis its effect.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Affordable housing crisis brings city and county leaders together

The San Diego City Council and County Board of Supervisors want to set a goal of building 10,000 affordable homes on publicly owned land by 2030. Then, emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego and some renters are worried their housing situations could be in jeopardy. Next, a new report from the San Diego Hunger Coalition finds nearly 40 percent of Black and Latino San Diegans are experiencing food insecurity. Then, questions are being raised about why the California Department of Education has not yet released its statewide school test results from the spring. Finally, what can California’s Reparations Task Force learn from the Japanese American movement for redress?
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS

Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine

Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

The meaning of an apology, 80 years later

On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County School District Warns Parents About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Resembling Smarties

Officials from a local school district and the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning about so-called "rainbow fentanyl," which is appearing in bright colors. First reported in February, the rainbow pills have been seized in 21 states now, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said last week. While fentanyl is still more commonly disguised as oxycodone or another prescription drug, sightings of the rainbow pills are on the increase.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

