Health plan shake-up could disrupt coverage for thousands of low-income Californians
ALMOST 2 MILLION of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
KPBS
Rally held to protest state's exclusion of a local health plan
Representatives from Community Health Group are pushing back against a recent state decision to remove it from San Diego County. Dozens turned out downtown Thursday to protest the state of California’s decision to exclude Community Health Group as a Medi-Cal provider after next year. The group said it has...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
KPBS
With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six who rents a home in City Heights. She's lived in the San Diego neighborhood for decades after leaving behind a life in Somalia. "So I grew up in City Heights as well, and when my family was renting, it looked like community. It looked like where all families stay together," Abdi told KPBS.
San Diego County and city leaders plan to work together to increase housing
SAN DIEGO — For the first time in more than two decades, the City of San Diego and San Diego County leaders are coming together to work on a single issue. The joint plan focuses on increasing the supply of affordable housing in the region. “San Diegans deserve government...
California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law
Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
KPBS
Pandemic protections ending for San Diego renters
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 17 in-custody deaths this year, but advocates say that number is wrong and are demanding accountability. Emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego. Plus, a local tech giant brought the world of science and engineering to Hoover High School.
ranchosantafereview.com
San Diego health officials remind parents of the risks of teen marijuana use
San Diego health officials last week highlighted the mental health-related risks of marijuana, particularly frequent use of high-potency cannabis among youth. The potency of cannabis — measured by the amount of THC found in products — has been on the rise for years, with a roughly 0.20 percent increase every year from 1970 to 2017, according to a study published by the Society for the Study of Addiction. THC is the chemical that gives cannabis its effect.
KPBS
Affordable housing crisis brings city and county leaders together
The San Diego City Council and County Board of Supervisors want to set a goal of building 10,000 affordable homes on publicly owned land by 2030. Then, emergency COVID-19 tenant protections are set to end Friday in the city of San Diego and some renters are worried their housing situations could be in jeopardy. Next, a new report from the San Diego Hunger Coalition finds nearly 40 percent of Black and Latino San Diegans are experiencing food insecurity. Then, questions are being raised about why the California Department of Education has not yet released its statewide school test results from the spring. Finally, what can California’s Reparations Task Force learn from the Japanese American movement for redress?
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVE REGION’S FIRST PROGAM TO PREVENT SENIOR HOMELESSNESS
Photo: Supervisor Anderson greets Cunya Wu, a 102-year-old San Diego resident who joins Serving Seniors for breakfast and lunch daily. September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. This motion came at the recommendation of Supervisors Joel Anderson (District 2) and Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) earlier this year at the February 8th, 2022 board meeting to address the crisis of rising senior homelessness.
KPBS
What COVID deaths in San Diego County show about the vaccine
Since the beginning of August, public comment during County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council meetings have seen more and more residents calling on elected officials to end the local state of emergency that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic. Those going before decision-makers...
KPBS
The meaning of an apology, 80 years later
On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
City of Escondido’s AgTech Hackathon and Push for Farming Innovation Coming Oct. 21-23
Calling all entrepreneurs, farmers, investors students, and others, the city of Escondido and online tech community Fresh Brewed Tech have announced the details for San Diego’s first-ever AgTech Hackathon, which will take place Oct. 21-23. The event will bring together all of the above and community leaders for three...
San Diego County launches programs to prevent senior homelessness, help middle-income workforce
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is launching new initiatives to address the housing and growing homeless crisis. On Tuesday, the county announced a program to prevent senior homelessness, and another to help middle-income workers become homeowners. The skyrocketing cost of gas and housing is impacting us all but...
KPBS
San Diego County program promises help for middle-income homebuyers and renters
A new program passed by San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday creates incentives to build affordable housing and provides help to homebuyers and renters. People who work in the business of building and financing housing call it the 'missing middle.'. San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson framed the...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County School District Warns Parents About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Resembling Smarties
Officials from a local school district and the Drug Enforcement Administration are warning about so-called "rainbow fentanyl," which is appearing in bright colors. First reported in February, the rainbow pills have been seized in 21 states now, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said last week. While fentanyl is still more commonly disguised as oxycodone or another prescription drug, sightings of the rainbow pills are on the increase.
sdrostra.com
McCann: U.S. Postal Service Certifies Ammar Campa-Najjar’s Address is in City of San Diego
Chula Vista Councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is providing additional documentation backing his claim that opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar does not reside in the City of Chula Vista. press release at San Diego News Desk. prior press release from former Chula Vista Mayor Shirley Horton. Some of the documentation…
kusi.com
Dan Shae: Why are Todd Gloria’s homeless reports are so hard to verify??
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to get worse as mayor Todd Gloria continues to claim San Diego has the situation handled. Dan Shea, CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to talk about Todd Gloria’s claims and what makes the Mayor’s words so unreliable.
