thurstontalk.com
Celebrate Thurston County’s 170th Birthday!
Thurston County will celebrate its 170th birthday on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Hall, located at the Thurston County Fairgrounds. The celebration, known as Heritage Day, is hosted by Thurston County’s Historic Commission. The community is invited to join the Thurston County Historic...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’s hazard pay ordinance for grocery workers turns into a pumpkin on Halloween
Olympia will cease implementation of its COVID-19-related ordinance that requires some grocery employers to pay hazard pay to some workers on October 31, Mayor Cheryl Selby announced at the city council meeting last night. Selby said Gov. Jay Inslee is terminating the remaining COVID-19 proclamations and the state of emergency...
q13fox.com
Local animal rescue organizations on standby to help out with Hurricane Ian relief
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Animal rescue organizations in Puget Sound are getting ready to help emergency shelters affected by Hurricane Ian, if needed. The Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) assists with intense animal rescue operations in western Washington, and the organization says its members are on alert to help with disaster relief in Florida.
Abandoned dog found in bag receiving critical care at Tacoma animal shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — A 12-year-old chihuahua was found abandoned in a bag in Tacoma on Tuesday. A good Samaritan found her by the side of their car and brought her to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, where she is currently receiving urgent medical care. She has...
Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts
TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4. The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.
thurstontalk.com
Intercity Transit: Share the Road Safely with Walkers and Bikers
With school back in session, children are walking, biking and rolling to school. Walking and biking as sustainable modes of transportation are becoming more common in Thurston County. Active transportation fosters good health, relieves traffic congestion, and helps protect the environment; all part of supporting a thriving community. October is...
The Suburban Times
Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma
TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
thurstontalk.com
Honoring Jenifer Morgan of TOGETHER!
Life is about building a career you love, with people you admire, doing important work within your community. TOGETHER! Finance Director Jenifer Morgan has spent the last 26 years doing just that. Now she is ready for retirement. Her colleagues both past and present are sad to see her go but excited for whatever lies ahead.
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
Chronicle
‘This Doesn’t Just Happen by Chance’: How the Chehalis School District Became a Jewel in Public Education
Editor’s note: This is the first installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. When W.F. West High School held its 2010 graduation, about 77% of the senior class received a diploma. Less...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Armed veteran patrols on sidewalk outside of North Thurston schools after Texas school shooting
LACEY, Wash. — Following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May, Anthony Triplett said his daughters asked what schools were doing to keep them safe. Triplett, an Army veteran, said not enough. Triplett, who was medically retired from the Army in 2018, decided he wanted to help, so he...
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
thurstontalk.com
Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online
Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
q13fox.com
I-5 overpass in Lewis County already under repair is damaged by truck again
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - Northbound I-5 will be reduced in Lewis County while crews work to fix an overpass struck by a log truck—an overpass already under reconstruction from behind hit by another truck last year. I-5 will be reduced to one lane northbound near the SR 506 overpass...
Prosecutors say man raped, shared drugs with 15-year-old special education student
COVINGTON, Wash. — A $500,000 nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old Covington man who has been charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student. Prosecutors said that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 14, Michael Wearmouth had sex with the girl, who had suffered a traumatic brain...
The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Starts Fall Quarter With Largest Jump in Enrollment in 22 Years
For the first time in years, The Evergreen State College expects a larger entering class as teaching starts today at the college’s Olympia and Tacoma campuses. This year’s entering class grew by 14%, the largest proportional increase since 2000. This larger entering class halts recent enrollment losses at the college, including smaller entering classes during the last two years of COVID. The final tally will be taken after day 10 of fall quarter.
