Thurston County, WA

thurstontalk.com

Celebrate Thurston County’s 170th Birthday!

Thurston County will celebrate its 170th birthday on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Hall, located at the Thurston County Fairgrounds. The celebration, known as Heritage Day, is hosted by Thurston County’s Historic Commission. The community is invited to join the Thurston County Historic...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Local animal rescue organizations on standby to help out with Hurricane Ian relief

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Animal rescue organizations in Puget Sound are getting ready to help emergency shelters affected by Hurricane Ian, if needed. The Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) assists with intense animal rescue operations in western Washington, and the organization says its members are on alert to help with disaster relief in Florida.
ENUMCLAW, WA
thurstontalk.com

Intercity Transit: Share the Road Safely with Walkers and Bikers

With school back in session, children are walking, biking and rolling to school. Walking and biking as sustainable modes of transportation are becoming more common in Thurston County. Active transportation fosters good health, relieves traffic congestion, and helps protect the environment; all part of supporting a thriving community. October is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed. Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Honoring Jenifer Morgan of TOGETHER!

Life is about building a career you love, with people you admire, doing important work within your community. TOGETHER! Finance Director Jenifer Morgan has spent the last 26 years doing just that. Now she is ready for retirement. Her colleagues both past and present are sad to see her go but excited for whatever lies ahead.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KENT, WA
thurstontalk.com

Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online

Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
WASHINGTON STATE
thurstontalk.com

The Evergreen State College Starts Fall Quarter With Largest Jump in Enrollment in 22 Years

For the first time in years, The Evergreen State College expects a larger entering class as teaching starts today at the college’s Olympia and Tacoma campuses. This year’s entering class grew by 14%, the largest proportional increase since 2000. This larger entering class halts recent enrollment losses at the college, including smaller entering classes during the last two years of COVID. The final tally will be taken after day 10 of fall quarter.
OLYMPIA, WA

