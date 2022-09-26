Read full article on original website
Rangers look bored in preseason loss to Devils
It’s odd to say the Rangers look bored in a game, but the Rangers looked bored in last night’s loss to the Devils in their third preseason game. This is expected when they dress 6 NHL forwards and 2 NHL defensemen, but that’s what the preseason is about. Most of the roster spots are spoken for, which can be discouraging for a few of the kids looking to make an impression. Most of the kids need at least a year in Hartford anyway.
Rangers 2nd round of cuts includes Robertson, Trivigno
In a bit of a surprise, Matthew Robertson and Bobby Trivigno were among the Rangers 2nd round of cuts. Robertson was a dark horse for the 3LD spot, but it looks like he was never in the running. Same with Trivigno and the fourth line. Both will benefit from a full season with a –hopefully– better Hartford Wolf Pack squad.
Thoughts following the Rangers second preseason game
The Rangers second preseason game has come and gone, and this one was at least a little closer than Monday’s dismantling of the dismal Islanders. The Bruins didn’t have most of their top guys, and neither did the Rangers. There was enough to see some of the Rangers battles play out, with Jimmy Vesey again separating himself from other bottom six hopefuls.
Rangers return Adam Sykora to Slovakia for 2022-2023 season
As expected, the Rangers have returned Adam Sykora to Slovakia for the 2022-2023 season. Sykora was never a realistic option to make the Rangers, having just turned 18 years old. Sykora looked good in camp and in his lone preseason game, and will be a kid to watch for the next few years. I have a feeling he will be with the Rangers sooner rather than later.
Live from the Blue Seats is back! On this week’s episode, Dave and Rob give a 2022-23 New York Rangers season preview. How many standings points will the Rangers finish with, and where will they place in the Metro? The also discuss who is poised for a breakout season, and some of the underrated storylines heading into the season.
Around the Farm: Leevi Aaltonen misses second straight game with injury
Leevi Aaltonen has missed his second straight game for KooKoo as he deals with an injury. Aaltonen suffered the injury on September 25, the same game that he scored his first goal of the season. He had been receiving more ice time as KooKoo looks for him to step up.
Around the Farm: Kalle Vaisanen with first goal of 2022-2023 season
Kalle Vaisanen scored his first goal of the 2022-2023 season with TPS in a 2-1 win last night. Vaisanen seems like he’s going to stick with TPS this year for the most part. He may get a game here and there with the u20 tea, but I’d expect him to stick in Liiga this year.
