New York City, NY

Blue Seat

Rangers look bored in preseason loss to Devils

It’s odd to say the Rangers look bored in a game, but the Rangers looked bored in last night’s loss to the Devils in their third preseason game. This is expected when they dress 6 NHL forwards and 2 NHL defensemen, but that’s what the preseason is about. Most of the roster spots are spoken for, which can be discouraging for a few of the kids looking to make an impression. Most of the kids need at least a year in Hartford anyway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Rangers 2nd round of cuts includes Robertson, Trivigno

In a bit of a surprise, Matthew Robertson and Bobby Trivigno were among the Rangers 2nd round of cuts. Robertson was a dark horse for the 3LD spot, but it looks like he was never in the running. Same with Trivigno and the fourth line. Both will benefit from a full season with a –hopefully– better Hartford Wolf Pack squad.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Thoughts following the Rangers second preseason game

The Rangers second preseason game has come and gone, and this one was at least a little closer than Monday’s dismantling of the dismal Islanders. The Bruins didn’t have most of their top guys, and neither did the Rangers. There was enough to see some of the Rangers battles play out, with Jimmy Vesey again separating himself from other bottom six hopefuls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Rangers return Adam Sykora to Slovakia for 2022-2023 season

As expected, the Rangers have returned Adam Sykora to Slovakia for the 2022-2023 season. Sykora was never a realistic option to make the Rangers, having just turned 18 years old. Sykora looked good in camp and in his lone preseason game, and will be a kid to watch for the next few years. I have a feeling he will be with the Rangers sooner rather than later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher

TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule

Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?. The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one...
BRONX, NY
Blue Seat

2022-23 New York Rangers Season Preview

Live from the Blue Seats is back! On this week’s episode, Dave and Rob give a 2022-23 New York Rangers season preview. How many standings points will the Rangers finish with, and where will they place in the Metro? The also discuss who is poised for a breakout season, and some of the underrated storylines heading into the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
