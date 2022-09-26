It’s odd to say the Rangers look bored in a game, but the Rangers looked bored in last night’s loss to the Devils in their third preseason game. This is expected when they dress 6 NHL forwards and 2 NHL defensemen, but that’s what the preseason is about. Most of the roster spots are spoken for, which can be discouraging for a few of the kids looking to make an impression. Most of the kids need at least a year in Hartford anyway.

