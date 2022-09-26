Hurricane Ian started to make final landfall in South Carolina this afternoon! Weather.com is keeping track of Hurricane Ian as it begins to make landfall once again. As the hurricane starts to approach this part of the coast, heavy rains are starting to appear across the Southern portion of the United States east coast. Strong wind gusts and higher than normal water levels are being to impact parts of South Carolina and North Carolina. Currently, Folly Beach, South Carolina is beginning to see wind gusts up to sixty-six miles per hour. Multiple roads have been closed because of flooding in the Charleston metro area in South Carolina & winds gusting up to forty miles per hour have been reported at Charleston's airport. As Ian starts to make landfall, the hurricane begins its assault as a Category 1 storm and some meteorologists believe the hurricane will weaken into a tropical storm later this weekend while finally attacking a low-pressure area in North Carolina on Saturday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO