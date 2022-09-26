EYOTA, Minn. – Bremer Bank says it is closing its branch in Eyota. The closure will happen on December 16. Bremer Bank issued the following statement on the matter:. “Digital adoption has accelerated throughout the banking industry, and we are seeing more customers choosing to do their banking online or via our mobile app. This has created less foot traffic and demand at certain branches, and the Eyota location is one of them.”

EYOTA, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO