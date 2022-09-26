Read full article on original website
Community members have October opportunity to plant trees in Northwest Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - RNeighbors, the Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center and Rochester Parks & Recreation are hosting an event to increase the tree canopy in the Northwest part of town. On Oct. 8, interested community members are encouraged to gather at the intersection of 68th Street NW and Gaillardia Drive NW.
Panel focused on hiring firefighters
The American Legion in Pine Island hosted a firefighter panel that focused on current challenges local departments are facing. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb was there and has the latest on what departments are trying to increase hiring. Firefighter panel focuses on retention strategies and highlights ongoing issues departments are...
Rochester's Red Cross on standby for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Roughly 32 Red Cross volunteers in the Midwest region are on standby for relief efforts as Hurricane Ian continues to ravage Florida. Local Red Cross Executive Director Melanie Tschida said at least four emergency disaster vehicles were set to leave for Florida Wednesday night or Thursday morning as well.
Crunch time for construction projects
ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are more than 20 Minnesota Department of Transportation projects underway in district six, which covers southeast Minnesota. The construction season is now in its crunch time. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said the end of construction season is the end of October or early November. But, all...
'Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue' makes a stop in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A North Dakota based animal rescue is on a road trip to give adoptable pets a new home. On Tuesday night, they made a stop in Rochester to drop off a newly adopted kitten. KIMT News 3 was there for the exchange as the kitten was put...
Firefighter panel focuses on retention strategies and highlights ongoing issues departments are facing
PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The American Legion in Pine Island hosted a firefighter roundtable that featured fire chiefs from seven southeastern Minnesota cities. Pine Island Mayor David Friese said the department has started a new initiative, known as the Explorer Program, that focuses on recruiting kids into the profession. Friese said there...
Big donation to Howard-Winneshiek school construction project
CRESCO, Iowa – The effort to connect the elementary/junior high with the high school in Cresco has gotten a big boost. Cresco Bank and Trust has committed $150,000 to the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District’s Cadet Capital Campaign. In addition to connecting the schools, the project also includes a new alternative learning center, weight room, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, locker rooms, storage, training rooms, coaches offices, officials rooms, corridor, new classroom space, and vestibule.
Luther College named 'Hidden Gem' of the Plans Region
DECORAH, Iowa – A leading college planning platform has named Luther College the #1 “Hidden Gem” of Iowa and the Plains Region for 2023. College Raptor has put Luther College at the top of its “Hidden Gems” list for Iowa since 2019. The organization highlights top-notch colleges and universities that students may not know about but deserve consideration.
Bremer Bank to close its Eyota location in December
EYOTA, Minn. – Bremer Bank says it is closing its branch in Eyota. The closure will happen on December 16. Bremer Bank issued the following statement on the matter:. “Digital adoption has accelerated throughout the banking industry, and we are seeing more customers choosing to do their banking online or via our mobile app. This has created less foot traffic and demand at certain branches, and the Eyota location is one of them.”
Polling judges, volunteers needed as election approaches
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Volunteers and election officials are needed more than ever leading up to the general election on Nov. 8. In Olmsted County, there has been a low voter turnout this year, with the most recent special election yielding around thirty percent of residents that are eligible to vote.
Minnesota colleges and universities waiving application fees in October for Minnesota State month
ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is Minnesota State Month, where during the month of October any student interested in one of Minnesota's 33 colleges and universities can apply for free. This is the first year all 33 Minnesota state colleges and universities waived application fees. Rochester Community and Technical College admissions...
One injured in Olmsted County collision
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
1 arrested after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person has been arrested after a gunshot hit a dryer inside an occupied mobile home. Police said Thursday that Anthony Lindsey, 31, of Rochester, was in the home next door and was displaying a handgun when it accidentally fired. He's facing charges of a person ineligible...
Troopers make 335 stops for dangerous driving behavior in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 300 citations and arrests were made over the weekend by Minnesota State Patrol as part of an extra enforcement effort called Project 20(22). It's aimed to target the most dangerous driving behaviors including speeding, impairment, distraction and even not using a seat belt. In Rochester...
Body found near Rochester train tracks is ruled a suicide
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The body found near train tracks over the weekend has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 25-year-old found dead near the intersection of Broadway Avenue N. and Civic Center Driver Northeast as Robert J. Hall of Rochester. Rochester police...
Wanted Rochester man arrested after foot pursuit
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cody Ambrose, 27, had a felony warrant for his arrest and was spotted in a vehicle near the Quality Inn and Suites. After the vehicle stopped, Ambrose pushed officers away and fled on foot. At one point, an officer fell and struck their knees, wrist and arms on the concrete.
Rochester man arrested at bar for gun threats
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man walking around with a pistol and threatening people resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old Rochester man. Law enforcement was called at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Northstar Bar and located a man who was passed out in a vehicle.
Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
Minnesota man arrested on multiple warrants for burglary incident in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident in Winneshiek County on Monday. According to a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential burglary in progress on 288th Avenue in Burr Oak Township. The burglary suspect had...
