Ian moves across Florida as a tropical storm
Cities in central and eastern Florida are attempting to pick up the pieces while rescue missions from massive storm surge flooding continue. Meg Oliver reports from St. Augustine.
See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida
Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast. The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left...
Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast
CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to show the scope of the damage and destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian as residents begin cleanup efforts.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind catastrophic damage and flooding in Florida
We are seeing more of the catastrophic damage that Ian is causing across the state of Florida. More than 2.5 million homes and businesses are without power, and huge areas are affected by flooding. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins us from Fort Myers, Florida, with a firsthand look at the extent of the damage.
A view of Hurricane Ian's destruction on Florida's west coast
David Begnaud boards a chopper to get an aerial view of the enormity of Hurricane Ian's destruction on Florida's west coast. He also speaks to a family of four who had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida with catastrophic storm surge
Bradenton, Florida, is expecting a storm surge from seven to 10 feet driven by high winds and almost a foot of rain. The city is urging residents to conserve water. Omar Villafranca reports.
Driving through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in western Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but not before tearing its way through Florida's Gulf Coast. It left at least 2.5 million customers without power and caused devastating flooding across the region. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave is driving from Tampa to Fort Myers to survey the damage.
Water receded out of Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian. But it will come back – and it will be dangerous.
As Hurricane Ian made its way toward Florida on Wednesday, it appeared water had receded from Tampa Bay, as if the body of water had been drained and dried out. The phenomenon, called a blowout tide or a reverse storm surge, is an indicator that a hurricane is on its way.
Tracking Ian: Rescue and recovery efforts underway along Florida's Atlantic coast
CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports and joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the rescue and recovery efforts along Florida's Atlantic coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Emergency resources are becoming available to Ian storm victims
While Ian is still pounding parts of Florida, some emergency resources are becoming available. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Lana Zak spoke with Thomas Mantz, the president of Feeding Tampa Bay, about how people affected by the storm can get the help they need.
Florida reporter saves nurse trapped in car during Hurricane Ian
A Florida reporter rescued a woman who was stuck in her car after attempting to drive through flood waters during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29. According to NBC affiliate WESH 2, the woman, who was a nurse, was on her way to work early in the morning when she got stuck in the flood waters on Orange Avenue in Orlando.
Florida couple marries during Tropical Storm Ian, after weather forces cancellations
As Tropical Storm Ian continues raging, one couple got married at a local hotel after their wedding two years in the making was canceled: “We have the people that we love here and that’s all that matters.”
Florida boss called Hurricane Ian a "nothing burger" — urged staff to keep working: reports
A Clearwater, Florida, CEO is in hot water after trying to rally her employees to stay on the job during Hurricane Ian, which she downplayed as likely to be a "nothing burger," according to the Washington Post. "It's not going to be that bad," Joy Gendusa, CEO of PostcardMania, told...
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Florida hotel extends a helping hand to Hurricane Ian evacuees
Hurricane Ian caused damage and flooding across a wide swath of Florida, and as it battered the state, one hotel group is opening their doors to help displaced residents. Jennifer Rice-Palmer, the director of guest services at Rosen Hotel and Resorts, talks with CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Tanya Riviero about the company's efforts to give back.
Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina: CBS News Flash Sept. 30, 2022
Another recovery and rescue effort is expected in South Carolina in coming days. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian will make landfall there Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. President Biden promised a strong federal response and said he plans to visit Florida. Rescue crews there continue to help thousands trapped amid shattered buildings and flooded homes. More than 2 homes and businesses remained without power.
Hurricane Ian expected to make second landfall in South Carolina
Ian is a hurricane again after regaining strength and is forecast to hit South Carolina, where a hurricane warning was issued for the entire coast. Mark Strassman reports.
Why Hurricane Ian could disrupt air travel for the next week
When Hurricane Ian roared ashore In Florida as a Category 4, the damage and destruction to infrastructure was significant — and so was the storm's impact on travel. In the past few days, more than 3,500 flights were canceled. And on Thursday, more than 2,000 additional flights were canceled. And by Thursday evening, more than 800 flights had already been scrapped on Friday.
Aerial views reveal widespread destruction in Florida
David Begnaud got a look from the air at the catastrophic damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. The cost to rebuild could be in the tens of billions. He describes what he saw.
Hurricane Ian Bound For Florida
The hurricane has already wreaked havoc in Cuba, and is set to strengthen before it makes landfall on Florida’s west coast.
