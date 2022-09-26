ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Hurricanes#Tracking Hurricane Ian#The Weather Channel
TODAY.com

Florida reporter saves nurse trapped in car during Hurricane Ian

A Florida reporter rescued a woman who was stuck in her car after attempting to drive through flood waters during Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29. According to NBC affiliate WESH 2, the woman, who was a nurse, was on her way to work early in the morning when she got stuck in the flood waters on Orange Avenue in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida

Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida hotel extends a helping hand to Hurricane Ian evacuees

Hurricane Ian caused damage and flooding across a wide swath of Florida, and as it battered the state, one hotel group is opening their doors to help displaced residents. Jennifer Rice-Palmer, the director of guest services at Rosen Hotel and Resorts, talks with CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Tanya Riviero about the company's efforts to give back.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina: CBS News Flash Sept. 30, 2022

Another recovery and rescue effort is expected in South Carolina in coming days. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian will make landfall there Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. President Biden promised a strong federal response and said he plans to visit Florida. Rescue crews there continue to help thousands trapped amid shattered buildings and flooded homes. More than 2 homes and businesses remained without power.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Why Hurricane Ian could disrupt air travel for the next week

When Hurricane Ian roared ashore In Florida as a Category 4, the damage and destruction to infrastructure was significant — and so was the storm's impact on travel. In the past few days, more than 3,500 flights were canceled. And on Thursday, more than 2,000 additional flights were canceled. And by Thursday evening, more than 800 flights had already been scrapped on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

558K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy