ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake

(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Ames, IA
Health
KCCI.com

Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park

ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Soil Health#Soil Compaction#Lawn Care#Aeration#Iowa State University
Radio Iowa

Former Iowan rides out hurricane south of Tampa

Many thousands of Iowa natives now live in Florida, including former Webster City resident Mindy Bolden, who rode out Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and evening at her home just south of Tampa. Bolden says the remnants of the now-tropical storm are still apparent and fortunately, the damage in her...
TAMPA, FL
ottumwaradio.com

Pella Regional Revises Its Mask Mandate

In response to a recently revised recommendation from the CDC, face coverings will no longer be required at Pella Regional. Pella Regional Health Center says it is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff, and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status. This change is effective immediately. Out of respect for...
PELLA, IA
who13.com

Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
FLORIDA STATE
KCCI.com

City of Ames deems Main Street building 'dangerous'

AMES, Iowa — An old building is leaning so much toward the street that the city has shut down the sidewalk in front of it to keep people safe. Almost all of the buildings on Main Street in Ames are made of brick. But what used to be the Corner Pocket pool hall is starting to lean to the south.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
KCAU 9 News

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
EARLHAM, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!' today

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. The Ames native will face returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose two-day winnings total $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. If Hackbarth wins the...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy