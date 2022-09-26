ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andre Rogers
3d ago

Whoever or whomever took this will be caught. These things have every bit of surveillance imaginable. Turn the oven off because your done!

Daily Voice

ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street

Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting

STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Police Arrest 4th Suspect in January Home Invasion

Milford police have arrested their fourth and final person who they said is suspected of posing as a delivery driver and committing a home invasion in January. Police said people in fake Amazon delivery uniforms, carrying a package, forced their way into a home on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford on Jan. 10.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man wanted in Southington armed robbery and possibly others

SOUTHINGTON — Police said they are looking for an armed robber after a wine shop employee was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night. The same thief may have also robbed liquor stores in Bristol, police said. No one was injured in the Southington holdup, which happened about 7:30 p.m....
SOUTHINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach

FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
FAIRFIELD, CT
fox61.com

Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion

The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

