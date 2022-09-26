Read full article on original website
New Haven man indicted in carjacking charges connected to fraudulent social media transactions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was indicted on charges connected to multiple carjackings that happened during car purchases established on social media and Uber trips. A federal judge returned an indictment this week, charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as TJ, with carjacking, firearms, and conspiracy offenses.
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street
Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting
STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media
A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police. Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy...
30 Bags Of Fentanyl Recovered After K9 Tracks Down Wanted Man In New London County, Police Say
Connecticut State Police recovered 30 bags of fentanyl after a K9 helped locate a wanted man who was hiding in a garage, authorities said. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a wanted man in the area of York Road in Lebanon at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, state police said.
Register Citizen
Selleck Street fire — third Stamford blaze in hours — likely not arson, police say
STAMFORD — State and local authorities are investigating a third fire that broke out in the city on Thursday morning — hours after two other incidents that officials say may have been arsons. The cause of a fire on Selleck Street remains under investigation by the city Fire...
Register Citizen
Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops
A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
NBC Connecticut
Milford Police Arrest 4th Suspect in January Home Invasion
Milford police have arrested their fourth and final person who they said is suspected of posing as a delivery driver and committing a home invasion in January. Police said people in fake Amazon delivery uniforms, carrying a package, forced their way into a home on Naugatuck Avenue in Milford on Jan. 10.
New Haven police give warning after spotting hundreds of cars drag racing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials are warning drag racers to stay out of their city. It’s a growing concern in Connecticut, with just this weekend vehicles blocking an intersection in Wethersfield to do doughnuts in the street and drive recklessly. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said authorities are using different methods […]
Register Citizen
Police: Man wanted in Southington armed robbery and possibly others
SOUTHINGTON — Police said they are looking for an armed robber after a wine shop employee was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night. The same thief may have also robbed liquor stores in Bristol, police said. No one was injured in the Southington holdup, which happened about 7:30 p.m....
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
Register Citizen
Fairfield police seek man who showed gun to women at Sasco Beach
FAIRFIELD — Police say they are investigating after a man showed a gun to two women at Sasco Beach on Sunday evening. Fairfield police spokesperson Lt. Michael Paris said the department received a report of a man with a "bullhorn" who eventually asked two college-aged women who were nearby "if they wanted to see his gun."
fox61.com
Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
Police: 2 suspects fired gun from car before crash
Two men fired a gun from a car before crashing the vehicle in Bridgeport, police say.
Register Citizen
New Haven 'gaining traction' with community help to solve shooting cases, chief says
NEW HAVEN — Police Chief Karl Jacobson on Wednesday praised local residents for their help in addressing gun violence as his department announced arrests in four recent shootings. New Haven Assistant Police Chief Bertram Etienne discussed the shootings during a news briefing at the Union Avenue police station. The...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: 4th Arrest In Home Invasion
The fourth and final arrest has been made in the home invasion that occurred at 494 Naugatuck Ave on January 10, 2022. During the home invasion, suspects wore fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Milford Police Detectives conducted an investigation which led to an arrest warrant being issued for Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton. Jordan was taken into custody in Georgia and was extradited by detectives on September 22, 2022. While in custody it was determined that Jordan had several other active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear for arrests from other agencies that were served.
