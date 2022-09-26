ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

M﻿an City v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Manchester City are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014. United have lost 17 Premier League games against City, only losing more against Liverpool (18) and Chelsea (18) in the history...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Nico Schlotterbeck
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Phil Foden
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Fox Soccer#The Nations League#English#Wembley
BBC

Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne

A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy