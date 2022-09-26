Read full article on original website
BBC
Man City v Man Utd: Head-to-head record
Manchester City are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014. United have lost 17 Premier League games against City, only losing more against Liverpool (18) and Chelsea (18) in the history...
Arsenal Bundesliga Transfer Target Reveals Being A Liverpool Fan
A report from the Arsenal camp came out yesterday about promising Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom who is a key target for the London club. In a reported conversation with a Danish sports magazine recently he admitted to being a Liverpool fan..
ESPN
Player injuries up 20% in Europe's top 5 leagues last season amid packed schedule - study
Injuries across Europe's five major leagues rose by 20% last season and cost clubs over £500 million, a new study has found, raising concerns about player welfare amid fixture congestion. Insurance broker Howden's European Football Injury Index for the 2021-22 season estimated that injury costs went up by 29%...
John Obi Mikel Announces His Retirement From Football
Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from professional football at 35 years of age.
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
Soccer-Pressure mounts on Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich in a rut
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's four-game winless run -- their longest in the Bundesliga in 20 years -- has soured the mood among club bosses and piled pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann to quickly turn things around.
Conte unconcerned about Tottenham contract running out at end of season
Antonio Conte has suggested the length of his contract at Tottenham is not relevant to how long he will stay as he dismissed links to Juventus as “disrespectful” and sought to focus on Saturday’s derby at Arsenal. The manager has been touted by the Italian media to...
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne
A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
EFL clubs still receive cut of gamblers' losses as part of now-discontinued scheme
English Football League clubs are still receiving a direct cut of gamblers' losses as part of a now discontinued scheme with their betting partner. Since 2013, clubs have received a share of those losses if a customer signed up to Sky Bet via the club's website. The EFL says the...
